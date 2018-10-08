Trump Admits To Smearing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: 'I Had To Even The Playing Field'

Trump and his sycophantic Fox News host Jeanine Pirro celebrated Trump's smearing of Dr. Christine Ford, a woman who alleged she was the victim of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump's history of sexual assault and abuse claims reach into double digits, his own remarks prove him an admitted sexual assaulter, and his shadowy and possibly illegal payoff deals cover up his extramarital affairs with porn stars and models like Stormy Daniels. He's the last person on earth who should smear a woman like Dr. Ford.

Trump called into Pirro to gloat how they got Kavanaugh confirmed but with the White House controlling Congress, it shouldn't have been this hard. Even for a person like Kavanaugh.

Pirro said, "You have a gut sense of things. And you were very disciplined after Christine Ford came out and the left was going wacky."

The left like many other Americans found Brett Kavanaugh unfit to sit on the Supreme Court, and were shocked by Dr, Ford's very credible testimony. Brett Kavanaugh had the lowest poll numbers of any nominee in history. That's not wacky.

Pirro continued, "But there was one point where you pivoted at a rally in Mississippi just a few days ago. You went off script. And some people said you were extremely unkind to Christine Ford, but what was it that got you to pivot from your restraint about her, and to fight for Kavanaugh at that point?”

Trump's whole political strategy is to smear and attack people that stand in his way, period. He also gets drunk on the adoration of his devout minions during his insane campaign rallies because he starts going into withdrawals without them and can never control himself while speaking.

Trump said, "Well, there were a lot of things happening that weren’t correct, they weren’t true, and there were a lot of things that were left unsaid.”

“I thought I had to even the playing field, because it was very unfair to the judge, now I can very nicely say Justice Kavanaugh.”

He constantly said how "unfair" Kavanaugh had been treated.

Trump continued, "I evened the playing field and once I did that he started to sail through.”

Trump's mockery of Dr. Ford was disgusting, but a Washington Post story claims it was Trump's treatment of Ford that carried the day, which gave Trump some cover to celebrate his viciousness.

Obviously, Trump's mocking warmed the hearts of Trump's already misogynistic supporters, but if Jeff Flake or Susan Collins showed any real backbone or true character, Kavanaugh's nomination would have failed. For all their bellyaching about protecting women's rights and how awful Trump is, they still let Kavanaugh have his lifetime appointment.

They own Trump and his treatment of women, forever.