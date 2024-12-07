The HILARIOUS Truth About TRUMP's Worst Nominee & What Will END Him

It's gonna be fun watching his own party crush him.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 7, 2024

Donald Trump has appointed some of the scummiest, grimiest, greediest hucksters and law breakers to try to place in cabinet positions, where they'll have to break out of their usual patterns of sexually harassing every women they can find in between sitting on the floor, coloring with crayons.

But this dude, he's just WAY The F out there. I mean, it's gonna be fun watching not Democrats, but his own party crush him. Because like with Matt Gaetz, they're as scared of what he might do as Democrats. Also, what is it with so many Republicans talking in a voice that makes it sound like they mouth humped a helium balloon? Ok, question for a different time.

Watch the video and enjoy the schadenfreude of Trump failure and GOP embarrassment at the mass rejection of this clownfish. Then subscribe to Cliff's Edge and let's grow progressive media--the channel is only 1,200 subscribers away from 100,000!

