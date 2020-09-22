Mitt Romney Will Vote For Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

The Republican who voted yes on removing Trump from office is just fine with that impeached so-called president stacking the Supreme Court. CNN:

Romney's decision provides the votes needed to move ahead with the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

"The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications," Romney said in a written statement.

He also said: "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own."