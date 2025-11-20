'DEATH!': Trump Threatens Dems Telling Military Not To Follow Illegal Orders

"I was just following orders" didn't work out during the Nuremberg trials.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 20, 2025

Donald J Trump, on Thursday, used his social media platform Truth Social to call for six Democratic lawmakers to face arrest and trial after they made a video encouraging U.S. service members and members of the intelligence community to refrain from following illegal orders.

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump insisted. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT"

In a separate post, he wrote, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Trump specifically wants the ex-military Democrats hanged:

Well, gee, seditious seems to apply to the president, not Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Also, Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.) and Chris Deluzio (D-Penn.).

Here is the video clip:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

This seems relevant:

Not only are military members not required to follow illegal orders, but they have a duty to refuse them. Trump will hate this part, but their oath is to the Constitution, not to any individual. Following an illegal order can lead to criminal liability, and the defense that the order was given by a superior is not a valid excuse. "I was just following orders" didn't work out during the Nuremberg trials.

If the Constitution offends the Commander in Chief, then he needs to step down. To claim that the Democrats pointing out illegal orders shouldn't be followed is "punishable by DEATH!" only highlights Trump's mental instability.

This right here:

