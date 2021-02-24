Politics
House Dems 'Not Ready To Make Nice' With Election Truthers

Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results? Don't expect your time in the House to be "collegial." Dems are effing done with you.
By Frances Langum

I'm not ready to make nice
I'm not ready to back down
I'm still mad as hell, and I don't have time
To go 'round and 'round and 'round

So goes the song by The Chicks, formerly Dixie. And Democrats in the House seem to be singing that song as well, particularly to House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not impressed last month when Ted Cruz "reached out" during the GameStop investment issue:

And yesterday Democratic Representative Sean Casten insisted on a floor vote for "H.R.208 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 500 West Main Street, Suite 102 in Tupelo, Mississippi, as the "Colonel Carlyle 'Smitty' Harris Post Office".

Why?

Because the bill's sponsor, Republican Trent Kelly, voted to overturn the 2020 election. And we don't "work with" collaborators to the overturning of the US Government.

You don't get a yes vote on RENAMING A POST OFFICE if you voted to overturn a free and fair election, Trent.

This week Dean Obeidallah wrote an op-ed for MSNBC which put it well:

It’s time Democratic members of Congress make a point to not normalize the GOP’s growing embrace of fascism. They can start by vocally committing to not work with any Republicans in Congress who played a role in furthering the lies that led to the attack as well as those who refused to hold Trump accountable for inciting the insurrection.

It’s time the Democratic leaders, in one voice, from Biden through to every member of Congress, make it clear that what the GOP is doing is embracing fascism. They must not be timid in using the word "fascism," and they must define it for the public so it’s a meaningful warning.

But beyond words, Democrats should stop any and all steps that normalize or whitewash the Jan. 6 attack by publicly refusing to work with Republicans who played a role in it or refused to hold Trump accountable.

This is not about punishing Republicans. It's about stopping fascism in its tracks.

