Friday News Dump: Not Ready To Make Nice, And Other News

I don't know about you, but I can't see myself "moving on" past all the evil these Republicans have been up to:

Seriously, is @RepKinsey going to be calling for "civility" when the Republicans jam through more destructive bullshit budgets or jam through attacks on voting rights?



This bipartisan bullshit is only real to those who want to unilaterally disarm their own side for the GOP — Asymptomatic Coup Survivor (@pennslinger) December 4, 2020

Pennsylvania's GOP legislative leaders just quietly announced they're planning to make voting harder next year... pic.twitter.com/hBnT81nLjB — Zachary Roth (@zackroth) December 4, 2020

I rarely agree with @nytdavidbrooks but he's spot-on here. @senatemajldr is The Night King. He will kill thousands by blocking real pandemic relief. It's not "just politics" as usual. This is just pure unadulterated evil. https://t.co/ZwhxTEnmGM — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) December 4, 2020

The Hill: Georgia Republicans push for photo ID for future absentee voting.



Georgia's voter suppression efforts weren't enough to subvert the will of the voters, so the "How To Cheat Your Way To Victory" GOP election guidebook will be updated with a new tactic.🙄 pic.twitter.com/jBLXCEOi2Q — LA Resists 🌊 (@LALewman) December 3, 2020

You generally don’t want top pentagon appointees calling for the President to impose martial law https://t.co/wneudSBZwS — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 4, 2020

Fascism Unmasked -- With A Trump Trademark - National Memo https://t.co/8BRYGuYzxy — MA_NYC (@ma_nyc7) December 4, 2020

Federal agents guard Fauci so 'nobody tries to break in [to my home] and, as Steve Bannon would like, have somebody behead me' https://t.co/tIwUd9vzEq — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 4, 2020

And here's the NY Post, with another in their series of investigative reporters into "Joe Biden, Senile Old Coot":

Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog's tail https://t.co/0MA1rBPGkB pic.twitter.com/iHhFfIcURr — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020



Trump has a really good grift going. He’s not going to let go of it any day soon.



Trump raises $495 million since mid-October, including a massive haul fueled by misleading appeals about election … https://t.co/UU1LyqckGm — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) December 4, 2020

"We don't need a second stimulus because the job market is rapidly recovering" the @GOP told Americans in August.



November marks the fifth straight month of declining job growth, with 245K new jobs created. That's WAY below analyst estimates. https://t.co/LEaDjkUuFx — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 4, 2020

A wide ranging corruption scandal involving a police chief and a prosecutor was uncovered because a public defender listened to his client, who insisted he had been falsely accused of stealing a mailbox.

A gripping tale out of Hawaii. https://t.co/NY5lBxUdXs pic.twitter.com/H3NLJI8PTv — Carissa Byrne Hessick (@CBHessick) December 4, 2020

A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game. https://t.co/y6twYkUZTR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 4, 2020

Find Your Place in the Vaccine Line https://t.co/2wPGixi74l — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 4, 2020

NEW: US House will vote Friday on a historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis and clear the way to erase nonviolent federal marijuana convictions. https://t.co/zMbckkEiJT — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 4, 2020

Michael Cohen on What Trump Wants Now https://t.co/KF7juks4Lh via @BulwarkOnline — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 4, 2020

"It is often claimed Republicans are suffering from 'cowardice'...[they] secretly know the truth but...the political price of his fearsome rage-tweets is too great. This badly undersells [Republicans'] bottomless bad faith & dishonorable instrumentalism."https://t.co/6Y2VHSkoLg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 4, 2020

"The ACLU wants Biden to allow separated families to return to the United States to be given 'some kind of legal status,' Gelernt said."



➡️ "'We think that’s only fair given what they’ve been put through,' Gelernt said." https://t.co/fTsa9B6nH2 #FamiliesBelongTogether — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 4, 2020

2021 if you don't hurry up and bring yo azz on .... https://t.co/lNcF2McgNZ via @davidmackau — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) December 4, 2020

If you're trying to get through the pandemic without a giant, deluxe walk-in pantry, you're apparently doing it wrong. https://t.co/xPiQ9FILlQ pic.twitter.com/5dVBl7maJy — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) December 4, 2020

According to Larry Kudlow, we’re still in a ‘V’-shaped recovery and an unemployment rate of “6.7% is an awful good number” Today’s jobs numbers were bad. Just bad. Kudlow is in some parallel universe https://t.co/ulAswugLwv — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) December 4, 2020

It might not be so simple for Trump to pardon his children and Giuliani https://t.co/Hwzx55Yj34 — MA_NYC (@ma_nyc7) December 4, 2020

Texas High School football.



This kid was ejected from the game.



A few moments later - he ran onto the field and body slammed the referee who tossed him...pic.twitter.com/7OHaKI3dKS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 4, 2020

Influencer marketing school in China. With the right marketing and strategy, being an Influencer can be a lucrative source of income. Especially now, with tech and globalisation rising, brands WANT micro/macro-influencers. pic.twitter.com/ivbFocEZ7t — Menteri Instagram (@MenteriTiktok) December 1, 2020

their reunion next month will be in hospital https://t.co/oPkfl8TtCt — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 4, 2020

"Trump nominated Kavanaugh only after it was a grand slam home run that Baseball Cards came ready to trade. If the last four years taught us anything, it’s that...the Don has world-class skills at finding Major Leaguers ready to throw the Series."https://t.co/zVY9mvAXvN — Greg Olear (@gregolear) December 4, 2020

"Why aren’t more Republicans standing up & speaking out about Trump’s reprehensible acts?...It’s time to stop parsing the motivations behind their silence & say what the real answer is, which is almost too scary to admit. They’re fine with it. All of it."https://t.co/cN9Ef20NnP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 4, 2020

Right-wingers like Tucker Carlson have not only politicized the virus but they’ve decided they’re on the side of the virus pic.twitter.com/XtQD54tuQb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

Border Patrol supplied local police with weapons to use against Americans who protested. This must stop. Border Patrol gave big firepower to small Texas towns for George Floyd protests - https://t.co/orI9jVVWfW https://t.co/cTz7aWiFkq — Jenn Budd ✊🏻 (@BuddJenn) December 4, 2020

RNC makes astoundingly large payment to Donald Trump Jr for his latest book: Report https://t.co/0oUbTmgqhd — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 4, 2020

.@ahylton26 reports from rural Kansas, where Covid-19 cases are rising, along with some threats and animosity towards health professionals.



“People want to blame something, and they can’t blame a virus that is too small to be seen, so they blame people like me,” one doctor says. pic.twitter.com/SC6KZ2f2QY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 4, 2020

New York Attorney General Letitia James says her investigation into the Trump Organization will continue after Trump leaves the White House. https://t.co/FsCbanaYDP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2020

These are iPad stations being prepared for virtual ICU end of life visits by a palliative care doc I know. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/lIgbg0FhaL — i cant drive, n95 (@roto_tudor) December 3, 2020



DEPT. OF NICE THINGS, PUPPIES AND CHRISTMAS

This is 94-year-old Philip Springer.



Watch him play (beautifully) 'Moonlight Sonata' by Ludwig van Beethoven.



Springer is the composer of "Santa Baby" and still writes dozens of songs each year...pic.twitter.com/BJAfO9gPw9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 3, 2020

Fun Fact: Jack only enters the pool like this pic.twitter.com/IhwrPyhb2M — M_Crouton (@m_crouton) December 3, 2020

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨



There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!!



(Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

A fourth monolith has been located... pic.twitter.com/aoqH5kXGHf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 3, 2020

My heart couldn't take this pic.twitter.com/Y6CoVXcHql — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) November 26, 2020

Oh how I wish I was singing on stage with @jimmyfallon in real life 😍 Watch the official music video for “All I Want For Christmas is You” now! https://t.co/9jodYn2Et9 pic.twitter.com/MmglYR1Ddg — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 4, 2020

Notre-Dame Cathedral choir will return to the damaged cathedral on Christmas Eve to perform a concert that will be broadcast live from Paris. https://t.co/rZlgwJSUOQ — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) December 4, 2020

The holy trinity, aka Mariah, JHud, and Ariana, have blessed us with a remix and music video for Mariah's 2010 Christmas anthem "Oh Santa" https://t.co/5PeNqvcQzH — Vulture (@vulture) December 4, 2020

I hope you all have a wonderful weekend! Wash your hands and wear your masks!