Friday News Dump: 'Absolutely' Mitch Would Support Trump In 2024, And Other News

Mitch says of course he would support Trump if he was the 2024 nominee!
Seems like it was just yesterday that McConnell said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol insurrection...
This tells you pretty much all you need to know about where the Republican Party is in 2021 https://t.co/za4dV9ZZE7 pic.twitter.com/m7CtWKUwJw
— DemUnderground (@demunderground) February 26, 2021
Mitch McConnell, Feb. 13, 2021: “Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."
Mitch McConnell, Feb. 25, 2021: Never mind. https://t.co/ExFhzsfaDj
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2021
Senate Minority Leader McConnell says he would “absolutely” support former President Trump if he won the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee.
McConnell’s remarks come weeks after he criticized Trump's "disgraceful dereliction of duty" on Jan. 6.https://t.co/nzLmBMlD0N
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2021
If the former president is not a convicted felon by 2024, don’t look for Mitch McConnell to stop him from winning the Republican nomination.https://t.co/PMIKPGPeKX via @politicususa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2021
Bigots, insurrectionists and conspiracy theorists are on the agenda at the annual gathering of American conservatives. https://t.co/9isRR1MrVk
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 26, 2021
38 minutes into the CPAC program, a Judicial Watch ad on the big screen talks about how it's "holding Hillary Clinton accountable."
(Hillary Clinton, a former Secretary of State, ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016.)
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 26, 2021
Ah, I see CPAC is leading with the science, and by that I mean the anti-science, anti-vax, anti-public health grifting portion of the program. https://t.co/XI81LO6prd
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) February 26, 2021
Meadows: We will see the start of planning for the next administration and I can tell you, the people that are at the top of that list, all of them have Trump as their last name pic.twitter.com/69DMdyFSOO
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2021
When employees are unhappy, they are more likely to burn out, leading to increased health-care costs and expensive turnover. Here’s how the use of e-mail affects the modern office worker. https://t.co/anhQpSDWzN
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 26, 2021
So now, in the name of preserving our system of government, a lawyer in Texas is asking a court to order the Biden administration to follow all of Trump's policies and give Trump the power to weigh in if he thinks they're not doing it. pic.twitter.com/F1m1RW7VeP
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 26, 2021
— Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) February 26, 2021
Senate Finance Committee Chairman @RonWyden statement on how he plans to try to raise the minimum wage through the tax code. pic.twitter.com/A5OqRvUiqA
— Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) February 26, 2021
What a treat to have a conversation with @ezraklein and @dwallacewells on climate impacts, infrastructure, policy and so much more.
You can tune in here. https://t.co/aBYcPYHnLz
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 26, 2021
South Dakota AG Was Reading Far-Right Site On His Phone At Time Of Crash, Victim's Glasses Found In Car - https://t.co/JIWRCm8OTs pic.twitter.com/Xza9Rjs2wM
— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) February 26, 2021
more here; https://t.co/F1fyj2x3dE
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 26, 2021
Is it possible you misheard pic.twitter.com/w77mzL5wCi
— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) February 26, 2021
Powerful, clear-eyed @KFILE op-ed about what can be done to help other families confronting pediatric brain cancer: https://t.co/f4cROpxqkL
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 26, 2021
On Feb. 20, 1939, the American Nazi Party (known as Bund) held a rally of 20,000 in NYC that was "a cocktail of white supremacy, fascist ideology and American patriotism." On Feb 28, 2021, CPAC will pack thousands to celebrate that same "cocktail" as they honor Trump. #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/4lQKaSC7jM
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 26, 2021
I wrote today about Macquarie, the Australian investment bank that enjoyed a $215 million payday from the Texas energy mess. It's an obscure but very powerful company, and the Biden infrastructure program could be its next conquest. https://t.co/qJm8tNXSmj
— David Dayen (@ddayen) February 26, 2021
late to this piece about Xi'an, but this is so upsetting - they close early in hopes of staff getting home safely, after multiple Asian-American employees have been attackedhttps://t.co/s5rYyBIhtd
— Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) February 26, 2021
Lost in min wage shuffle last night.. Dems are dealing with new dust-up in their big HR1 bill
A group of senior Black Dems - many from the south - want to take out a redistricting provision they fear will 'dilute minority representation'
w/ @heatherscopehttps://t.co/rC6WDg4BcC
— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 26, 2021
Why many remote workers are facing a tax season nightmare https://t.co/0W77phPzxW
— Fast Company (@FastCompany) February 26, 2021
The Coronavirus Is Plotting a Comeback. Here's Our Chance to Stop It for Good. (@apoorva_nyc / New York Times)https://t.co/KCTkixyreMhttps://t.co/hXQCDkBRWu
— memeorandum (@memeorandum) February 26, 2021
when honesty is the best policy https://t.co/S67GS41OyC
— Maia Szalavitz (@maiasz) February 26, 2021
🌡️#Sweden just had its highest February temperature on record.
Kalmar Airport recorded 17.0°C on Thursday, says @SMHIvader
It's Scandinavia. It's still winter. pic.twitter.com/mh8a3HtO39
— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) February 26, 2021
https://t.co/RmxIwgwq4Q pic.twitter.com/XfbqVcP5zy
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) February 26, 2021
Rep. Joe Neguse and Rep. Lucy McBath will ask President Biden to appoint a national director of gun violence prevention. https://t.co/lxqHTSgZJm
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 26, 2021
Falling sperm counts 'threaten human survival', expert warns https://t.co/djpqtqVhi1
— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 26, 2021
In 2016 and 2018, our finest newsrooms let right-wing demagogues frame immigration as a story of nonwhite invasion. This time around, let's kick the political reporters off the story and have immigration-beat reporters tell the real story. https://t.co/vQfOIigkeB
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 26, 2021
DEPT. OF SILVER LININGS
He thinks he is still a puppy 🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/xu91MdG1gU
— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) February 26, 2021
Because you want to see a doggy
tuck in a baby to sleep.
We do not deserve dogs. Ever. pic.twitter.com/cBmiELaq8B
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 22, 2021
A New Jersey plumber drove to Texas with his family to fix burst pipes and other damage from devastating winter storm. https://t.co/g1Nj4mpe1W
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 26, 2021
Scientists have cloned an endangered US animal for the first time, creating a black-footed ferret named Elizabeth Ann from the frozen cells of an ancestor in a landmark achievement that boosts conservation efforts. https://t.co/KWx0DzqjXd
— CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2021
After watching his grandparents struggle to navigate the Covid-19 vaccination process, 14 year old Benjamin Kagan stepped in to help. But he didn’t stop there. He founded “Chicago Vaccine Angels” and has helped over 425 seniors get vaccinated. @MSNBC https://t.co/CYLxFmbhX9
— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) February 25, 2021
I might need to get a donkey pic.twitter.com/QpHgWzqFXk
— Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) February 20, 2021
WATCH: A grandfather in Estonia created an ice carousel for his grandchildren on the Baltic Sea pic.twitter.com/gCurZTImX9
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
— Michelle (@cloverjag) February 20, 2021
cow has learned how to open an electric fence pic.twitter.com/tlzHNyoz7S
— Susan Metcalfe (@susanamet) February 20, 2021
A wild sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, yielded fleece weighing more than 35 kilograms, nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo https://t.co/kpJB9ixiCT pic.twitter.com/8QyzUo1BNx
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2021