Friday News Dump: McConnell Is Now Known As #MoscowMitch, And Other News

#MoscowMitch trends after Scarborough slams McConnell's lack of action on Russian meddling as "un-American" https://t.co/qpXxHtNmgc pic.twitter.com/YcuUqp9zlX
— The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019
#MoscowMitch can see Russia from his Bank Account. https://t.co/l3fbrcsHxu
— W Smith Ω 🧢😎 Impeach Trump & Fumigate The WH. (@WesSmith123) July 26, 2019
The report encourages states to “take urgent steps to replace outdated and vulnerable voting systems.”
Yet #MoscowMitch is blocking all election security bills in hopes the foreign help will be there again for the @GOP in 2020.https://t.co/hjU1hjyFxO
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 26, 2019
.@ThePlumLineGS is right to focus on the next steps from @HouseJudiciary. As @RepRaskin tells him, the Committee is going to take steps regardless of Pelosi's preferences, ultimately leading to the big one (#ImpeachmentInquiryNow ). https://t.co/12vS9FPXM5
— Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) July 26, 2019
Dunford has warned the US high tech industry including Google that dealing with China means you are dealing with the Chinese military. Pentagon doesn't like to call it a warning, but it is. https://t.co/Qaj5qrfSrA
— Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) July 26, 2019
Analysis: Four carmakers spurn Trump over mileage rules. Will others follow? https://t.co/wlLOB38VTU
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2019
Trump says he has granted Attorney General William Barr the ability to share classified intelligence documents pertaining to the Russia investigation with Devin Nunes pic.twitter.com/lUyQfsHdR9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2019
Fourteen states are backing claims by environmental groups that migrating pollution in groundwater that's discharged into the Pacific Ocean violates the federal Clean Water Act. https://t.co/GY0AEWylSA
— Bloomberg Environment (@environment) July 25, 2019
Are coastal cities preparing for climate change impacts? Financial credit rating institutions want answers. https://t.co/XA9mWQR6en
— Bloomberg Environment (@environment) July 25, 2019
Trump administration to bring back death penalty for federal crimes || Via: Independent https://t.co/WR4zcWTibB
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 26, 2019
"I consider myself a weaver at the loom making all those threads come together in the boldest possible way," @SpeakerPelosi. "And what we're advocating is a progressive agenda for our country." pic.twitter.com/HADY5WaSew
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2019
"Their advocacy for impeachment only gives me leverage," says @SpeakerPelosi of other Democrats pushing for that, but the "decision will be made in a timely fashion."↓ Story continues below ↓
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2019
The death toll from monsoon storms in Bangladesh rose above 100 with flood levels still rising in many parts of the country, officials sayhttps://t.co/0ME36CfsSh
— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 26, 2019
The whole theory of the tax cut was that it was going to boost business investment and all kinds of people said "There's no reason to think that at all," and the critics were, of course, correct. https://t.co/cyZewUHCt3
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 26, 2019
Graham threatens to change committee rules to pass legislation overhauling asylum laws https://t.co/rVgPtAm8xU pic.twitter.com/W0KTzuSRWO
— The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019
"Civil rights crisis": Senator Chris Murphy calls out colleges for failing to educate student-athletes https://t.co/AqswL0rcwV
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 26, 2019
Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free through 2050 — and why the contract was extended early https://t.co/KlIfo0z0du
— Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) July 26, 2019
Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country. pic.twitter.com/eVp1LS0Gpw
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019
on IMPEACHMENT:
"No, I’m not trying to run out the clock. Let’s get sophisticated about this, ok?" Pelosi says at press briefing.
"We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed."
— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) July 26, 2019
"We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed. Not one day sooner.” — Pelosi on impeachment
— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 26, 2019
No I am not trying to run out the clock on impeachment, @SpeakerPelosi says. Adds we will proceed when we have what we have to proceed + not one day sooner. Everyone can have their own opinion on impeachment + they can criticize me. I have no complaints w/ what they are doing.
— Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) July 26, 2019
PLAN OF ACTION: Dems can start impeachment inquiry of Trump but schedule investigation to be a year long affair that goes to Senate AFTER the 2020 Election lame duck session. He loses advantage of Senate vote & his criminalty exposed. Use raw political power. #NukeHimFromOrbit
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 25, 2019
NEW:@RepRaskin tells me Judiciary Committee will likely undertake impeachment hearings on its own.
“I’m convinced articles of impeachment will originate from the Judiciary Committee. The question is just when.”
My argument for this course of action:https://t.co/PxKYgC1pxD
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 26, 2019
Great reporting that raises so many more questions: How Jeffrey Epstein Used the Billionaire Behind Victoria’s Secret for Wealth and Women https://t.co/vN30g832oa
— Erik Eckholm (@eckholm) July 26, 2019
Every time a Republican assures me that the Russians didn't change any actual votes (even though they could), they doth protest too much, methinks. https://t.co/RvXczHsJ9F
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 26, 2019
Consumer Reports finds potentially deadly bacteria in pre-washed greens https://t.co/k6Cf9a2feY pic.twitter.com/tv913iCXer
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 26, 2019
Foreign govt agents from lobbyists for Saudi Arabia & Qatar to a Russian government propaganda broadcaster have sent 2020 Democratic presidential candidates $30,000+ in political contributions—with campaigns divided on pocketing the money or send it back https://t.co/4THvK5fNrG pic.twitter.com/2PoNhjWW3G
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 26, 2019
“Don’t be afraid of tenderness!”—Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/ZM8dHCV8ke
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 21, 2019
The IRS turned Richard Nixon's tax returns over to a congressional committee the same day in 1973 that the panel requested them for a review.
The docs appear to contradict the Trump admin’s claims that demands for Trump's tax returns are "unprecedented." https://t.co/FjjTtXFmkw
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 26, 2019
NEW from @WSJ: Something that Alex Acosta should have done 12 years ago? There are plenty of people, like the pilots, who should be getting subpoenas right about now. https://t.co/YWEZAl3zkA
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 26, 2019
Tie-up between @sprint and @TMobile approved by @TheJusticeDept.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2019
And finally, because in this dystopian age, we can all use a good "happy cry":
Need a shot of "feel good?" Idaho high school football team steps up for autistic student who wanted birthday party but only one invitee responded https://t.co/qsv47avwJk
— Brad Hughes (@GYMObrad) July 24, 2019