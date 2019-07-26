Politics
Friday News Dump: McConnell Is Now Known As #MoscowMitch, And Other News

Why is everyone so shocked that Mitch McConnell doesn't put the country first? When has he ever?
And finally, because in this dystopian age, we can all use a good "happy cry":

