Friday News Dump: #MoscowMitch Says No More Money For You! And Other News

There goes a big chunk of the remaining Republican votes, and they don't have much to spare:
Trump is at all-time polling low in handling pandemic, and McConnell is down in the gutter with him #SmartNews #good https://t.co/EUaeKZBmFj
— Celia Luckett Bobo (@CeliaBobo) May 21, 2020
This snak doesnt care about Americans. Get him out.#GOP#SenateRepublicans#MoscowMitch
McConnell vows end to enhanced unemployment benefits https://t.co/IpOk6mZ0xz via @politico
— Daddycasey (@Daddycasey21) May 21, 2020
While Pushing for Corporate Legal Immunity, McConnell Vows to Block Extension of Boosted Unemployment Benefits - https://t.co/veKwShbYZ5 via @commondreams
— Olga M. Gonzalez (@Deepcstar) May 21, 2020
Mitch McConnell Promises to End the Enhanced Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Nearly 40 Million Amer... #Topbuzz https://t.co/zmjrTRvwh7
— Johnny Irving (@JohnnyIrving7) May 21, 2020
Saw a headline the said 'Mitch McConnell vows to end enhanced unemployment benefits' but really it should've been 'Mitch McConnell hates poor people so much he wants them to die'. It's the same thing and doesn't make him sound like some determined under dog.
— Necro💀💛🦌💚💜🐺 (@NecromancyFan) May 21, 2020
***
On Thursday, China proposed security laws that could effectively subvert Hong Kong’s remaining freedoms and bring it under full Chinese control. Here are some basic questions and answers on China’s action and the possible repercussions. https://t.co/375sqrujR5
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2020
Here’s the off-camera shot @realDonaldTrump doesn’t want his camp to see. pic.twitter.com/wCqYVbKSS7
— Carol 🇨🇦🇺🇸 💙 🏴🇬🇧 (@teeniemartini) May 21, 2020
11 days until rent is due again. It’s past time to cancel rent & mortgage payments.
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 21, 2020
“Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, expressed concern that adding the two types of tests together could leave the impression that more testing of active cases had been conducted than was actually the case.”https://t.co/bux5j38T6H
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 22, 2020
@KagroX Not that this will convince many of those that need convincing but... https://t.co/dZXSo5wSII #kitm
— Mike Musson (@mmusson) May 22, 2020
Cats, dogs, and horses were rescued from the Midland floods yesterday. The Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) could use some help with pets that need temporary fostering and shelter. pic.twitter.com/MpiDaD8Ya9
— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) May 21, 2020
President Trump criticizes the United Auto Workers union after its endorsement of Joe Biden.https://t.co/6AakwwH9GO
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2020
Perspective: A banner segregated graduating seniors by color. White administrators didn’t notice. https://t.co/hG3cQTUFwf
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 22, 2020
Trump mentions Henry Ford to Ford workers, then says, "Good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff -- you got good blood."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 21, 2020
Remember when President Trump claimed there was widespread election fraud in Florida’s 2018 elections?
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement just wrapped up the investigation and found 0 evidence of it. https://t.co/5UrwR5A366
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 21, 2020
Today in Trustbusting - Robert Lande and @sandeepvaheesan bust the myths of permissive merger policy and make the case for @AOC and @ewarren's Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act in the @monthly https://t.co/O3cQPZeFlV
— Claire Kelloway (@clairekelloway) May 21, 2020
Trump’s Ex Marla Maples Has Been Hitting Up Trump’s COVID Hotline https://t.co/qLNIc75bwR
— #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 22, 2020
.@JoeBiden says if elected, he would look for a corporate tax rate of 28%, and repeal some of Trump's tax cuts. https://t.co/nMNFGeCtDo pic.twitter.com/jqzen1QwHV
— CNBC (@CNBC) May 22, 2020
Trump says US won't close over second COVID-19 wave https://t.co/MqSsWqqqPK
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) May 22, 2020
Trump uses “official travel” as campaign events, in swing states as he seeks to move past the pandemic. You didn’t think he’d honor the rules & become law abiding, now, did you? Taxpayers are paying millions for his campaign events! https://t.co/9U48fzlCix
— PatrioticDan (@PatrioticDan) May 22, 2020
In an Attempt to Absolve Mike Flynn, Eli Lake Accidentally Accuses Flynn of "Outright Espionage," Then Lies about the Evidencehttps://t.co/hMoVuJwbDW
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 22, 2020
Religious extremists feed Trump’s self-worship by doing what he says. There’s nothing Christian about going back to a building during a pandemic. If you loved your neighbor, you wouldn’t gather & put ppl in harms way. It’s not just science but also theology that’s being violated.
— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) May 22, 2020
When you contemplate the deeply sad story of the life of Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe in the famous Supreme Court abortion case, it’s hard to hold her betrayals against her, writes @michelleinbklyn https://t.co/AHztBgM384
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 22, 2020
— Phillybits (@philly_bits) May 22, 2020
Y'all: Flynn's Turkish handler is outraged that the IC might read his conversations with Flynn, which show Flynn knew he was working for Turkey all along. pic.twitter.com/DBGy97t0ym
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 22, 2020
Dept. of Sweetness, Fun, and Entertainment
This grandfather built his grandson a a rollercoaster in the backyard during the pandemic and it’s definitely the Twitter content I’m here for...pic.twitter.com/9YidJLGREs
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 21, 2020
Manorities pic.twitter.com/yV2ZrWFSL4
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020
Two toddler besties run towards each other and hug on the street pic.twitter.com/9vW8RVVhIk
— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) May 21, 2020
All we need is Love ... ❤️🐾 That smile says it all 😍💓🐾 This kind lady gave some Love and attention to a lonely stray angel but wasn't ready for such an adorable reaction 😄 pic.twitter.com/xC1NUb1Xg8
— Mike Danesh (@DaneshMike) May 15, 2020
There is so much beauty in the world pic.twitter.com/0qtR3wqZlY
— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) October 31, 2018
Apollo astronauts falling on the moon. Sped up 2x.
Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/qf3tuRbDl9
— Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) May 20, 2020
A lot of people can learn from this toddler... pic.twitter.com/duo5bksYzK
— Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) May 16, 2020
This baby elephant charges at some photographers .... but gives up https://t.co/X0Tm9bhJqs pic.twitter.com/xw4YsNoBAz
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 21, 2020
The most independent doggo ever seen! 😁 pic.twitter.com/P7fsx7lmcG
— The Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) May 17, 2020
Don't be a Karen! Wear your masks and wash your hands. Happy Memorial Day, have a great weekend!
The U.S. Army Trumpet Ensemble performs “Mansions of the Lord” in @ArlingtonNatl to honor the men and women of the U.S. military who sacrificed their lives in service to their country & the cause of freedom.
Video by @theusarmyband#HonorThem #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/phGsuzqu0F
— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 21, 2020