Friday News Dump: Mitch McConnell Is Losing His Grip On Power, And Other News

Looks like Mitch McConnell's transactional deal with Putin pal and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska will not pay off for the people of Kentucky.

Aluminum project in Kentucky is dealt a new blow as Russian backer suspends investment https://t.co/8IMe9XU3cw via @markets — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 19, 2021

And that's not all: Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership are going all out to push for changes in the filibuster rules that have kept Mitch with a death grip on power. And Mitch's response looks, well, weak.

Mitch McConnell is scared to death and lashing out, and he's running just the most amazing bluff. https://t.co/FemzYuYQJC — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 16, 2021

McConnell: 51 votes makes sense to confirm a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court.



Also McConnell: Using 51 votes to protect voting rights “will be the end of the Senate” and we will “scorch the earth.” — Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) March 18, 2021

Republicans have beaten the old filibuster to the point where it is hardly recognizable. So for Republicans to come to the floor and plead for hanging on to this tradition is actually pleading for the Senate to continue to do less and less each year. That must change. pic.twitter.com/3lntVDVaff — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 16, 2021

Folks are joking that Republicans won't end the filibuster because their policies are so unpopular that they can't get 50 Senate votes. There may be another reason: Even in a simple majority Senate, Dem policies would be harder to *reverse* than GOP ones:https://t.co/DDcxDj4TQz — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 18, 2021

Big news here: Joe Biden says he supports reforming the Senate filibuster to force the minority to talk in order to block legislation, i.e. a “talking filibuster.” https://t.co/DhqX2wSKLH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 17, 2021

Another Dem Comes Out Against Filibuster, Cites Urgency Of Passing Sweeping Voting Rights Bill https://t.co/eB6grZpSM9 via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 19, 2021



*****************************************************************

It's not just that Flynn walks while his partner likely goes to jail:https://t.co/xEoOak6iw6



It's also that Flynn's partner was secretly a foreign agent while he advised the Trump transition on little things like... who to pick for CIA director and DNI:https://t.co/39qq14CUMU — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 18, 2021

Wow. The far-right website Veterans Today is run by the Russian security services, according to US officials. That's huge. https://t.co/wIBGu4awzt — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) March 18, 2021

Here's a screenshot of former Trump aide Michael Caputo interviewing a former Ukrainian official later sanctioned by the federal government for his role in a Russian influence operation for an OAN doc the U.S. intel comm suggests had Russian help https://t.co/g3ghnrkoXW pic.twitter.com/KzW4ZH6W9i — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 19, 2021

“Russian disinformation...succeeds thanks to the sharp partisanship of Americans. Russian disinformation works because Americans allow it to work—and because those same Americans don’t care anymore about the harm they do to their country.” https://t.co/ZsIkkSrjfI — Bruce E.H. Johnson (@BEHJ) March 19, 2021

Don't let the news cycle distract you from the fact the the ODNI's report implicates Devin Nunes, John Ratcliffe, Bill Barr, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani, Paul Manafort, Louie Gohmert and others in a Russian-led effort to interfere with the 2020 election. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 18, 2021

NEW— Biden is looking to tap Bernie, Klobuchar, Warren and others to hit the road and sell the Covid billhttps://t.co/mn2T2ZZd2V



via @lbarronlopez and @burgessev — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 16, 2021

New #FinCENFiles: When JPMorgan was asked to facilitate a $1.1 billion oil deal, the bank's own staff warned of a risk of “corruption.”



The bank sent the money anyway.https://t.co/6FhxotIg20 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 16, 2021

Biden is poised to move quickly now on judicial vacancies, with an emphasis on diversity that could include the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.https://t.co/jGpB9Ozyxw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 19, 2021

"Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany ... Germany is definitely in a third wave of the pandemic, driven by the fact it has loosened restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissable variant has spread" https://t.co/GcT2PRV4As — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2021

Fascinating!



Low-dose aspirin cuts COVID-19 patients' risk of being admitted to the ICU or dying by nearly HALF https://t.co/B2MLkBlw9U — ☘️ Karen Murphy 📢 (@MDHillRaiser) March 19, 2021

Tomorrow, March 20, is Fred's birthday! He was born in 1928 and would have been 93. pic.twitter.com/u1uQLAlf7k — Fred Rogers Center (@FredRogersCtr) March 19, 2021

So in Georgia you can decide to buy a firearm AND purchase it that same day.



But you can't decide to vote AND vote that same day.#ForThePeopleAct #HR1 #SR1

(hat tip @RexChapman) https://t.co/LZKYrqE8nt — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) March 19, 2021

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Taxpayers deserve to know how much of their money is continuing to flow to Trump businesses. We’re investigating.https://t.co/La6y8MK0J7 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 19, 2021

Y’all I went deep on top Georgia Senate recruit Herschel Walker and his MAGA viral son @ChristianWalk1r and...it’s much wilder than you realize.



Get Ready For The Herschel Walker Experience. https://t.co/rvoT47mNZE — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 19, 2021

While most Democrats seem resigned to Kavanaugh's presence on the Supreme Court, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is pushing to keep the case against him alive. https://t.co/kuD5vJjoSv — The Nation (@thenation) March 18, 2021

“A green capitalist is still a capitalist, and they don’t want a union.” Why major unions are wary of the move to wind and solar jobs.

https://t.co/8J4lNKb7Ed — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 19, 2021

In Biblical times, prophets whose prophecies failed to come to pass were taken outside the gates of the city and stoned. https://t.co/1tHhHQi1rB — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 19, 2021

"He believes they deserve representation," Psaki tells @edokeefe about Biden's support for D.C. statehood, ahead of House hearing next week on a bill to make it happen https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/gzY8dPd6rS — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tries to rewrite history by claiming that he didn't back former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election https://t.co/toKEaPNW6L pic.twitter.com/X61b0esADZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 19, 2021

“Physical safety shouldn’t be placed behind a paywall,” said @CongressmanRaja, who launched the first congressional investigation. https://t.co/EyY01N6tgP — ProPublica (@propublica) March 19, 2021

Britney Spears Is Reportedly Considering a Tell-All Interview with Oprah Winfrey https://t.co/FVMu3etaY5 — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 18, 2021

Every time I think I’ve finally become too jaded to be shocked by the criminal legal system in America I discover some fresh hell https://t.co/ieSD5SqUtJ pic.twitter.com/Xq6gcx0f2Q — Will Isenberg (@Wiloceraptor) March 18, 2021

This toy company is making ‘green army women’ after being inspired by a 6-year-old’s suggestion pic.twitter.com/2zVuLEAquE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 19, 2021

.@RepGraceMeng's (D-NY) powerful response to Rep. Chip Roy's (R-TX) comments criticizing the Chinese government during today's anti-Asian violence hearing:



"You don't have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans …" pic.twitter.com/wcYUuVS8G6 — The Recount (@therecount) March 18, 2021

Q: How long after returning to in-person learning before a gunman shows up at school?



A: Two days. https://t.co/lnrPZ7fJRM — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) March 19, 2021

Trump also agreed that Putin is a killer in a television interview with Joe Scarborough—and then defended him. But most reporters have short memories so that bit of context doesn’t make it into stories like this one. https://t.co/78FzT6maQe — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) March 19, 2021

Ugh. Voters in York County, PA may end up being disenfranchised this year because the county board of elections letter inviting them to receive mail-in ballots again didn't tell them where to mail their response.



They can go to https://t.co/MIHcNo3s4p https://t.co/ZgdW9A0akK — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) March 19, 2021

“Actress” Louise Linton, wife of Steve Mnuchin, makes her directorial debut with the release of ‘Me You Madness,’ that she also stars in. Financed by “friends and family members,” it probably won’t be mistaken for a Scorsese film. From @LizardRumsfeld pic.twitter.com/zOs1Op6763 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2021

A friend just lost someone to Covid-19. The person caught the virus between shots 1 & 2. I’m posting this to remind everyone that the vaccines take a while to build in strength to full effect. Don’t think because you’ve had your shot that you can lower your vigilance immediately. — TLDuryea, Artist (@TinaDuryea) March 19, 2021

One thing that tells you a lot about the current state of politics in the United States is a report that a Congressman threatened retribution against corporations that stopping giving him money was, outside of my newsletter and Bloomberg, not considered a major story https://t.co/RYv7Cgbquy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 19, 2021

27 days ago, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar gave the keynote speech at a white supremacist rally. 27 days later, not one Republican has condemned him. Not one.



Enough said. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 18, 2021

The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer. https://t.co/m5g0VLqyFJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2021

100 million shots since January 20– 58 days. 42 days ahead of @POTUS commitment.



-Now averaging 2.5 million/day & growing

-Accelerated production, speed & distribution

-Added hundreds of vaccine sites & thousands of vaccinators

-65% of seniors have their first shots — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) March 18, 2021

Not content to sow anxiety, isolation, fear of missing out, and depression in the lives of teenagers, @Facebook @instagram now turn to children https://t.co/PHY3OHvbFW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 19, 2021

Just a friendly Friday reminder to use @resistbot to contact your democratically elected senators to pass the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Text the word RESIST to 50409. https://t.co/BIrMSavIjC — Tertulia (@TertuliaTweets) March 19, 2021

Uh… is this true? Seems importanthttps://t.co/0BAJ2wmtFa — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 19, 2021

“The 39-year-old man accused in this case is also a suspect in another attack on an 83-year-old Asian man in the same area earlier Wednesday.” https://t.co/pwzYInkai4 — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 19, 2021

Here @RepRubenGallego brings deep context to questions about the Latino vote shift in 2020. Starting around 14:25 he offers a reading that those who accept @davidshor's theory of the case should at least expose themselves to:https://t.co/uGcFHLpIfC — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 19, 2021



DEPT. OF 'SPRING IS ALMOST HERE!'

Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel. pic.twitter.com/D1TgFYI7DT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 18, 2021

best nanny in the business

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/vCkFHB56Tw — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 18, 2021

Newly hatched baby turtle beginning the journey of life.



(Fb: ABC North Coast) pic.twitter.com/g61Bbvqvij — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) March 16, 2021

When he calls, the Asian elephants he helped rescue come running.



pic.twitter.com/8g7hnFGB83 — Jim and Chuck 🏳️‍🌈 👬🐻🌪🌊🌎 (@fireman452a) March 8, 2021

Best Dad Award 🏆 goes to

pic.twitter.com/XkvO11PCi8 — Dr.WearYourFnMask (@PissOffTrumpz) March 13, 2021

Cat 1: 9.9

Cat 2: 8.6

Cat 3...wait for it! pic.twitter.com/w3h03ldJL2 — Eric Cummings (@Merciless365) March 13, 2021

Nothing to see here - just a vulture hitching a ride with a couple who are parasailing...pic.twitter.com/IPA3vJ1UWt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 11, 2021

It's spring as of 5:37 am EDT tomorrow, and here are my two favorite songs about spring:

Wendy Waldman:

Rickie Lee:

Have a wonderful spring weekend! I don't care if you got both shots, WEAR YOUR MASKS!