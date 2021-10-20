FBI Agents Raid Homes Of Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents executed an early morning raid on the DC home of Russian oligarch (and McConnell buddy) Oleg Deripaska. The reason for the raid has not been made clear, but an FBI spokesperson told MSNBC that they are "conducting law enforcement activity at the home." Oh, and his home in New York City was ALSO raided on Tuesday morning. Similarly, no statement was made on the purpose.
Deripaska claims that both properties are owned by relatives, a common ploy by fugitives under sanctions to retain property in the United States without it being in their name or subject to seizure by the government. Deripaska's spokesperson told MSNBC that “the searches are being carried out on the basis of two court orders, connected to U.S. sanctions."
He had been under sanctions for potential money laundering and was accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” He sued the government over the sanctions, but the case was dismissed. He has also been denied a visa to enter the U.S. over his ties to organized crime.
Let's see where this leads. Rudy? Manafort? Trump? The options are endless with these criminals.