FBI Agents Raid Homes Of Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents executed an early morning raid on the DC home of Russian oligarch (and McConnell buddy) Oleg Deripaska. The reason for the raid has not been made clear, but an FBI spokesperson told MSNBC that they are "conducting law enforcement activity at the home." Oh, and his home in New York City was ALSO raided on Tuesday morning. Similarly, no statement was made on the purpose.

Deripaska claims that both properties are owned by relatives, a common ploy by fugitives under sanctions to retain property in the United States without it being in their name or subject to seizure by the government. Deripaska's spokesperson told MSNBC that “the searches are being carried out on the basis of two court orders, connected to U.S. sanctions."

He had been under sanctions for potential money laundering and was accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” He sued the government over the sanctions, but the case was dismissed. He has also been denied a visa to enter the U.S. over his ties to organized crime.

Twitter had thoughts (and photos):

Breaking: FBI raiding home of Oleg Deripaska as per law enforcement. ⁦@NBCNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/nbKdhaFKh3 — Laura Strickler (@strickdc) October 19, 2021

And video:

Nothing like an FBI raid in a DC NW neighborhood on a beautiful fall morning. @nbcnews @PoPville⁩ pic.twitter.com/KVaN0t9dxU — Laura Strickler (@strickdc) October 19, 2021

Some legal background:

D.C. home of Oleg Deripaska who has a relationship with Manafort. To obtain a search warrant here, feds needed to demonstrate that their was probable cause to believe the residence has some nexus to criminality & that the information is not stale. Encouraging development. https://t.co/eRIDatuDue — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) October 19, 2021

More photos:

#BREAKING in Washington, DC:

FBI moves to seize SUV belonging to Oleg Deripaska for evidence. pic.twitter.com/ewLtIbZQOO — Hunter Cullen 💉💉👠 (@HunterJCullen) October 19, 2021

A little more background:

The Deripaska activity is connected to a federal investigation out of New York, FBI told @ShimonPro but could not provide any more info. A source familiar w/the matter said the investigation has been "ongoing" but also provided no further details. https://t.co/rIl1GcFvEc https://t.co/HCX85MeRsJ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 19, 2021

And New York photos:

Meanwhile in New York, another search of Oleg Deripaska's properties is reportedly underway. pic.twitter.com/gwWwyY00Jo — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 19, 2021

Little tidbit:

Friendly reminder: @LeaderMcConnell voted to lift sanctions on Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska's homes in NY and DC were raided by the FBI this morning. #MoscowMitch #DeripaskaRaid — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 19, 2021

Let's see where this leads. Rudy? Manafort? Trump? The options are endless with these criminals.