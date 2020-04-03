Friday News Dump: Stimulus Checks Could Take 20 Weeks, And Other News

Americans likely won't begin to see direct payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill until at least April 13 and it could take 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed, Trump administration officials told lawmakers, according to a House Democratic memo. https://t.co/Kr6gVy1UF9 pic.twitter.com/chQZHwxaTM

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

-- William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming

Okay: If you don't have direct deposit info on file with the IRS, I'd suggest you file your taxes ASAP if you want to get that stimulus check anytime soon. Fortunately, for those who are on Social Security, they will now use that information:

Lawmakers & staff who helped draft the rescue package have privately expressed concerns that the Trump administration may be overwhelmed by the demand for loans & unable to get checks out the door as fast and responsibly as they're needed https://t.co/8QHjsIYPmI — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 3, 2020

Yesterday we told Secretary Mnuchin that it was ridiculous to require Social Security recipients to file tax returns in order to receive a stimulus check. Good news: last night he reversed that policy. This is why we've got to stay in the fight. https://t.co/YkFhfPYJTl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 2, 2020

COVID-19 relief package checks will start to arrive in many Americans’ bank accounts within two weeks, but paper checks may not come until later this summer. https://t.co/D6NdptEHMu — masslivenews (@masslivenews) April 3, 2020

He lies about EVERYTHING:

3M CEO says on @CNBC that it has a "large order coming" from govt for longer-term production but is focused on next few months



Says 3M in US makes 35 million respirators/month

+10 million it's importing from China

+5m in April

+10m in May, June https://t.co/62193ul0a3 — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) April 3, 2020

WATCH: MSNBC Cuts Trump Briefing For Stephanie Ruhle to Issue Fact-Check on Stimulus Programs #SmartNews FINALLY! https://t.co/odxNc5ZMUU — DogLover4Dems (@Donna_West) April 3, 2020

.@JoeBiden: "The poor judgment here belongs to the Trump Administration, not a courageous officer trying to protect his sailors."https://t.co/cO3fo3XitO — Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas) April 3, 2020

“I’ve never seen this system used before. It would be okay if it was working. It’s not working...it’s like their making this stuff up on the way to the podium”: @ltgrusselhonore on the federal govt response to get supplies to states #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/x7u3qoQ0v6 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 3, 2020

"our stockpile." I mean: Our is the citizens of the United States, right? Or, like, Jared's personal stash? https://t.co/9Jvdbdehuj — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 2, 2020

They have politicized not the handling of things- but that it’s happening! The right wing are sick people https://t.co/usnUtwgblb — TrueBluePatriot (@dotcalmu) April 3, 2020

I live in Massachusetts, where we just imported a million masks from China via the Patriots' private jet in order to avoid having them seized by Trump who refuses to send us any aid because MA doesn't kiss his ass enough.https://t.co/JhW5XYFGJA



We are living in a dystopia 🙃 — The Political Patient (@public_patient) April 3, 2020

Just go ahead and make this the final flashback scene of Contagion 2 right now. pic.twitter.com/RXeU9dJB9V — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) April 3, 2020

Some of us have been screaming about this for YEARS.



Dipshits refused to listen.



STOP VOTING FOR REPUBLICANS. THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT YOU.https://t.co/FTW9M8MJxw — IT'S MY COUNTRY AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO (@Litzz11) April 3, 2020

Wisconsin is going forward with its April 7 elections but absentee ballots will be counted as long as received by April 13. Since the elections won’t be postponed every Wisconsin Dem voter must vote absentee. Can request online without witnesses until April 5. — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 3, 2020

I ordered 78 medical transport providers in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester & Syracuse to immediately stop conducting group rides for Medicaid recipients.



My office found these companies were violating state orders that explicitly ban group rides to protect NYers from #COVID19. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 3, 2020

Reporting tonight it’s clear that there are huge, huge fortunes being made now on the COVID Crisis. We keep hearing that states and cities are having to bid against each other to purchase lifesaving goods. But who are the counter parties? Those folks have a product ... — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 3, 2020

The federal government is failing its citizens during a massive public health crisis. https://t.co/KSp7oWXkAq — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 3, 2020

The real virus that threatens our existence is Trumpism. https://t.co/G11f0A6YkH — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 3, 2020

Once more: The president pushed back against the suggestion of suspending domestic plane and rail travel by saying passengers on planes and trains are getting tested twice, before departure and after arrival.



They are not being tested at all: https://t.co/p8CUsRkxs2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2020

We don’t all love Jesus. We don’t all love Bernie. We don’t all love Trump. We don’t all love Biden. But can’t we ALL unite to hate the rich brat nepotistic freeloader Jarred Kushner and drive this frat-boy unearned inherited wealth entitled grifter out of American life- forever? — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) April 3, 2020

Florida Republicans “admit” the state's $78 million computerized unemployment system was designed to make it tough to file for benefits, to manipulate their jobless numbers, keep them low, make the Governor look good, according to a “DeSantis advisor” https://t.co/olxOEtIeQs pic.twitter.com/VZWdg9FYZJ — Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻‍♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) April 3, 2020

Photos of the Week: Lockdown in Nepal, a drive-up church service in Tennessee, a medical isolation booth in Boston, a medical detection dog in England, a sanitizing tunnel in Mexico, and much more—via @TheAtlPhoto: https://t.co/gV1FNCBEda — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 3, 2020

Deported amid coronavirus: US sends Guatemalan family home to face new threat | Via: Guardian https://t.co/jogC3aXpZK — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) April 3, 2020

Any New Yorker who wants a free meal can now get meals every Monday thru Friday at any of 400+ Meal Hubs across NYC.



Anyone can pick up three free, to-go meals at one time. All sites offer vegetarian & halal options. No ID required.



Find a Meal Hub here: https://t.co/HMfvYeC4Hd — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) April 2, 2020

nice reminder that rick scott is one of the most ghoulishly cruel figures in american politics https://t.co/4D69GeuPY7 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 3, 2020

At the request of @RedLetterXians, join me tomorrow—on the anniversary of Rev. Dr. King's "Beyond Vietnam" sermon & his assassination a yr later—for a moral message for the nation, "Knowing the Symptoms of a Nation Approaching Spiritual Death." 1pm ET https://t.co/ibHavduBVx pic.twitter.com/O8qxCqdqOX — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) April 3, 2020

DeBlasio says NYC will likely run out of ventilators by this Monday or Tuesday. Cuomo says state will run out by next Thursday. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers, a three-time Grammy winner whose hits include "Lean on Me," "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lovely Day," has died at 81. https://t.co/89PFGpQlcI — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 3, 2020

Probably just a coincidence https://t.co/3mBi7EQxNR — Ned Longshore (@Longshore_Law) April 3, 2020

Here's a cool tool to share around.



If you rep a hospital, put your facility on the map and list what you need.



If you have medical equipment that you can provide, click on a hospital to see if they need what you make.



Share: https://t.co/DrARLliIMO — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 1, 2020

A Senate committee is pressing ahead with an investigation into the former vice president's son even as the coronavirus pandemic rages on https://t.co/LGWEAhebe8 — POLITICO (@politico) April 3, 2020



DEPT. OF HOORAY FOR THE GOOD GUYS

Because of the contagious nature of coronavirus, many patients are forced to suffer alone without their loved ones. Meet a group of New York nurses who are going beyond their call of duty to connect patients with their families.https://t.co/XABeRQbPEX pic.twitter.com/umrdG5tSJv — New Day (@NewDay) April 3, 2020

The send off for Captain Brett Crozier who was relieved from duty for TRYING TO SAVE THE LIVES OF HIS CREW pic.twitter.com/EEDG1U3rYE — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) April 3, 2020

This is incredibly touching. @FDNY firefighters gather outside a New York hospital to applaud doctors and nurses who are fighting on the frontlines of #COVID19.pic.twitter.com/aV4ds3LSpZ — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 3, 2020

This family welcomes their mom, who is a nurse, with a different surprise each day she comes home from work 💜 https://t.co/mXQrJJJVFl pic.twitter.com/VEOWrw4K6D — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 3, 2020

Doctors, nurses, medtechs, radiographers, pharmacists & other health workers are sleep deprived, fainting on the job, developing painful rashes and physical exhaustion just to treat you, keep you alive and healthy.



Thank you our heroes! May God bless & protect you always 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/7fT3Ugmj6V — medtechspeaks 🇵🇭 (@medtechspeaks) April 3, 2020

This photo is a selfie from a photographer/graphic artist who went back to school and became a nurse -- she's now working 12-hour shifts. She is the great granddaughter of a riveter. pic.twitter.com/3xAuCHshTn — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 3, 2020

In NYC, frontline medical staff are protesting the severe shortage of personal protective equipment as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. "We are the ones who have our bodies on the line," says ICU nurse @Tre_Kwon from the protest. "We're demanding attention now." pic.twitter.com/bv8SXUeato — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 3, 2020

My husband is an ICU nurse. He left at 6 am and came home at 9:00 pm to this. He’s always been my hero. #TodaysHero pic.twitter.com/p2Ppu5050k — rachresist (@rachresist) April 3, 2020

This is something health workers are doing: Scared they won't make it through the #Covid19 crisis, they're recording messages for their kids, hoping they'll never be viewed. @EricBoodman tells a story. https://t.co/OeidB0VbOY — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 3, 2020

And finally: STAY TF HOME!