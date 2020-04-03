Politics
Friday News Dump: Stimulus Checks Could Take 20 Weeks, And Other News

The people who need the money most will probably wait the longest.
By Susie Madrak

The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
-- William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming

Okay: If you don't have direct deposit info on file with the IRS, I'd suggest you file your taxes ASAP if you want to get that stimulus check anytime soon. Fortunately, for those who are on Social Security, they will now use that information:

He lies about EVERYTHING:


DEPT. OF HOORAY FOR THE GOOD GUYS

And finally: STAY TF HOME!

