Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Dave Ramsey Argues Against Stimulus Checks On Fox News

The financial advisor quipped, “I don’t believe in a stimulus check. Because if $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already."
By Ed Scarce
33 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Because nothing says Fox News like bringing on a guy whose net worth is probably over half a billion dollars to argue against helping people who are struggling.

Source: Mediaite

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Thursday, conservative financial talk radio host Dave Ramsey blasted the idea of $1,400 stimulus checks by arguing that recipients’ financial difficulties are not related directly to the pandemic.

“I don’t believe in a stimulus check,” Ramsey said flatly. “Because if $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You’ve got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, or a mental health problem. Something else is going on if $600 changes your life.”

Ramsey added that the checks amounted to “peeing on a forest fire.”

On his website, Ramsey advocates having an emergency fund of at least $1,000 (with a goal of eventually saving 3-6 months of income). A CBS News survey found that only 39 percent of Americans could cover a $1,000 emergency without borrowing the money. The proposed stimulus would, by itself, fund Ramsey’s recommended minimum emergency fund for tens of millions of Americans who may or may not have “something else going on.”

And here is Dave Ramsay's humble abode.

Luckily, satirist George Hahn has correctly pegged these shits like Dave Ramsey to a tee.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team