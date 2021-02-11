Dave Ramsey Argues Against Stimulus Checks On Fox News

Because nothing says Fox News like bringing on a guy whose net worth is probably over half a billion dollars to argue against helping people who are struggling.

Source: Mediaite

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Thursday, conservative financial talk radio host Dave Ramsey blasted the idea of $1,400 stimulus checks by arguing that recipients’ financial difficulties are not related directly to the pandemic.

“I don’t believe in a stimulus check,” Ramsey said flatly. “Because if $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You’ve got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, or a mental health problem. Something else is going on if $600 changes your life.”

Ramsey added that the checks amounted to “peeing on a forest fire.”

On his website, Ramsey advocates having an emergency fund of at least $1,000 (with a goal of eventually saving 3-6 months of income). A CBS News survey found that only 39 percent of Americans could cover a $1,000 emergency without borrowing the money. The proposed stimulus would, by itself, fund Ramsey’s recommended minimum emergency fund for tens of millions of Americans who may or may not have “something else going on.”