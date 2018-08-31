Rumor Has It: Is This #MuellerFriday? And Other News
BRUTAL NUMBERS FOR TRUMP:— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 31, 2018
An overwhelming majority of voters support Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump—by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Republicans’ attacks on the Marine war hero have backfired. pic.twitter.com/BuVusKGzW0
So, is today Friday? Labor Day Friday? Or Mueller Friday? #askingforafriend pic.twitter.com/0afSSTEiP0
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 31, 2018
Chuck Todd Warns of Possible Mueller Bombshell: 'I Wouldn't Miss Work [Friday]' https://t.co/VZiy96j8ic pic.twitter.com/aHPX6jiMqR
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 31, 2018
What’s the 60-day rule? Well, it’s not a rule. But, it sort of is. Unofficially. Got it? If not, check out my story to understand why everyone — including you know who — seems to be a little on-edge this week. (Heads up: Next week will be worse.) https://t.co/Tfd3D5DTlB
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 30, 2018
Some of Trump's favorite targets in the Russia probe have spent their careers in the Justice Department and FBI investigating organized crime and money laundering, particularly as they pertain to Russia.https://t.co/DjCX6vlnVH
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 30, 2018
A staffer for President Trump blocks the shot as a photog photographs a demonstrator at tonight's rally in Indiana. @AP's @evanvucci with the action shot. 📸 pic.twitter.com/s3csqpWq6H
— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 31, 2018
Giuliani: Trump’s legal team almost done with counter-report to delegitimize Mueller https://t.co/frZmFuTcMc pic.twitter.com/uCdqEnWNkg
— The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2018
Everybody say "uh huh":
Statement from USPS re: it release of @SpanbergerVA07 's security clearance form in response to a FOIA: "The Postal Service deeply regrets our mistake...which occurred because of human error." pic.twitter.com/tQO3g9nITx
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 30, 2018
I'm trying to imagine what would have happened if this were a GOP candidate running during Obama's tenure.
Articles of impeachment by noon, trial by dusk, I suspect. https://t.co/MHUIWoANSP
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 31, 2018
Incredible new detail on Trump's plan to buy up all the National Enquirer's dirt on him, from @jimrutenberg and @maggieNYT https://t.co/pEYLPrHjZP
— jodikantor (@jodikantor) August 30, 2018
Not Good. https://t.co/ENVj9QuzaA
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 31, 2018
BREAKING: A DC lobbyist Samuel Patten was charged Friday with acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the US, for Russians and Ukrainians from 2014 - 2017. The plea deal was handled by the DC US Atty’s Office and the DOJ Natl Security Division, not Robert Mueller’s team.↓ Story continues below ↓
— David P Gelles (@gelles) August 31, 2018
If there was any doubt that League of the South was led by defacto neo-Nazis, here's this:https://t.co/EDYSHvnAOS
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 30, 2018
Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee was admin of racist Facebook group | via: Thinkprogress https://t.co/ndAt8tMPKT
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) August 31, 2018
These are dead sea turtles.
They all died in massive outbreaks of Sargassum seaweed, a recent phenomenon caused by pollution and climate change.
But they don't have to keep dying. We can act.
My deep dive on Sargassum: https://t.co/slru2PHRCO pic.twitter.com/EWqGPSL2FJ
— Emily Atkin (@emorwee) August 29, 2018
This is low, even for McConnell. On the week of McCain's funeral, a McConnell-linked group is running a new ad attacking Senate Dems for voting to support McCain's immigration bill in 2013. I wonder if Graham & Flake, who also authored that bill, think this is appropriate. pic.twitter.com/HIIvQtUORd
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 31, 2018
BREAKING: Today we released our detailed report on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s record. We urge senators to halt hearings and oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Read our statement: https://t.co/U7PPxRW2lv pic.twitter.com/bXLNmCr3pu
— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) August 30, 2018
Breaking: Feds charge Sam Patten as unregistered agent for Ukrainian parties.
1. worked with Cambridge Analytica
2. associate of Manafort and Kilimnik (agent with active ties to Russian military intelligence)
Read @NatashaBertrand's write up from April:https://t.co/8sVLsL6CsX
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 31, 2018
Mother of toddler who died after being released from ICE custody files $40M lawsuit https://t.co/I7lkD5IBtW pic.twitter.com/ULhm2Sykp2
— Dan Lopez (@4danlopez) August 31, 2018
If you want to stream Aretha's funeral: https://t.co/Saf7vGBmQj
— Cocoa Mama (@SeauxCocoa) August 31, 2018
“It feels great that this is over for me and my family, but this isn’t just about my bill,” Calver says. “I don’t feel any consumer should have to go through this.” https://t.co/zf14d4LGtp
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) August 31, 2018
The Democrats position is vastly stronger than the Establishment wants you to believe, because... they want low expectations in November. https://t.co/Xks7NaC5c7 pic.twitter.com/WgemRRSfFv
— Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) August 31, 2018
Trump has a 3% approval rating among black voters. #carryon https://t.co/mQv7hckpyi
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 31, 2018
China is using LinkedIn to recruit spies https://t.co/7kYcU0OFUn
— Gillian Rich (@IBD_GRich) August 31, 2018
Nice! Indigenous activists just scored a massive victory in the Canadian Trans Mountain pipeline battle. #oilsands #TMX https://t.co/P9dd8CVZX3 pic.twitter.com/xC0dgCmKcS
— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) August 31, 2018
"Act like a lady," the police officers say after cuffing & detaining a news editor for photographing police during an arrest.
The editor: "How exactly should a lady act when being wrongly detained on a public sidewalk for exercising 1st Amendment rights?” https://t.co/gdHDOy28qy pic.twitter.com/9KkDAF06sH
— David Beard (@dabeard) August 29, 2018
no-cash bail; refundable renters credit; and now this. @kamalaharris is fucking ON FIRE WITH GOOD LEGISLATION. https://t.co/0Tw7RGtQxI
— Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) August 31, 2018
And finally, because no matter how exhausting life is, at least most of us don't have twins!
Being parents to these 2-year-old twins must be exhausting.. This footage from just one night 🙆🏾♂️😂😂😩
pic.twitter.com/lKtTDS2MIT
— Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) August 30, 2018
