Trump Must Be A Teensy Bit Worried This Morning, And Other News

Our boy is tweet, tweet, tweeting away this morning about Fake News! and Witch Hunts! and Mueller conflicts!
By Susie Madrak

So Trump's briefing on today's Justice Department filings seems to have left him more more agitated that usual:

They pointed the camera at Giuliani and recorded him saying it. Fake News!

Lots of other news, observations, etc. today:

And finally, an adorable palate cleanser!

