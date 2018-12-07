Trump Must Be A Teensy Bit Worried This Morning, And Other News

CROWD: “Four more years.” TRUMP: “It is actually six more. I’ve actually never heard four more years. That’s an interesting one." pic.twitter.com/C9nwJ5DKBL

So Trump's briefing on today's Justice Department filings seems to have left him more more agitated that usual:

It has been incorrectly reported that Rudy Giuliani and others will not be doing a counter to the Mueller Report. That is Fake News. Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

They pointed the camera at Giuliani and recorded him saying it. Fake News!

FAKE NEWS - THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The President seems particularly confident and relaxed this morning. pic.twitter.com/TitWQLkUYt — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 7, 2018

Lots of other news, observations, etc. today:

CNN anchor @JohnBerman opened up this morning calling out Trump after the network's New York bureau was evacuated over a bomb scare last night pic.twitter.com/36xN6kWMiI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2018

Today marks 77 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. This photo--looking east on #PearlHarbor--was taken Oct. 30, 1941, less than two months before the attack. https://t.co/p7KSPqkW99 #PearlHarbor77 #WW2 pic.twitter.com/bxOege1x3O — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) December 7, 2018

The wreckage of the bombed USS Shaw lies smoking in Pearl Harborhttps://t.co/egw387KafF #PearlHarbor77 #WW2 pic.twitter.com/njrrKrYKvD — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) December 7, 2018

In the 1980's, I watched the DLC shift the dialogue until obviously conservative Democrats were referred to as "centrists."

In 2018, I'm watching some progressives derisively call people who would have been well to the left of George McGovern, "centrists."

Politics is weird. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 7, 2018

President Donald Trump confirmed he is nominating William Barr to be attorney general. "He was my first choice since day one," he said of Barr. "He 'll be nominated." via @BennettJohnT — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) December 7, 2018

"That’s one of the many burdens of racism for people of color: It is ridiculously one-sided. Only one side is expected to show compassion. Only one side must practice restraint." @jemelehill on watching the Obamas politely greet the Trumps: https://t.co/cwQ4vJqQ4T — The Atlantic: Ideas (@TheAtlIdeas) December 7, 2018

President Trump just walked out and announced he is picking Bill Barr to be the next attorney general and Heather Nauert to be the next UN ambassador. He said he will announce another pick tomorrow at the Army-Navy game, but does not answer questions about his chief of staff.

the blog i was born to write:



scientists keep finding Hawaiian monk seals with eels stuck in their noseshttps://t.co/N2fXbt5SNF pic.twitter.com/clWXRrBCMe — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) December 6, 2018

Via @RawStory: Comey hearings ‘a witch hunt, a kangaroo court, and a three ring circus wrapped into one’: House Democrat https://t.co/G8nSuyLpI9 pic.twitter.com/Gy8pU8AOnh — joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) December 7, 2018

I see the Rex Tillerson Image Rehab Tour is kicking off. https://t.co/Z0AHhZdrRk — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 7, 2018

There's a new trend of Gen Z'ers who are shunning their smartphones for old school flip phones. pic.twitter.com/8JmO9QG3X7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2018

Extraordinary interview of North Carolina GOP exec. director @DallasWoodhouse by @chrislhayes



Woodhouse, asked if he regretted saying Dems were trying to steal the election now that we know GOP operatives apparently committed fraud: "I don't think we can excuse the Democrats" pic.twitter.com/8KuGSIKHOt — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 7, 2018

McConnell is known to put Democratic healthcare legislation to a floor vote just to put the screws to the Democrats. I would not be surprised to see Rs try to get Seate Ds--half of whom are running for president--on record on a Sanders-style single-payer plan. https://t.co/1f8UlsGpq0 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 7, 2018

In the next Congress, Democrats must force action on climate change. An infrastructure bill could be one of our 1st opportunities.



Senate Democrats will expect climate policies and funding in an infrastructure bill if @realDonaldTrump wants our support. https://t.co/xfQTx9liDJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 7, 2018

Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, said, "The young always inherit the revolution."



That couldn't be more true of two songs titled "Fight The Power," both released during fraught times in U.S. history. https://t.co/Zwfr58KbtE — NPR (@NPR) December 7, 2018

Nice parting shot from Mulvaney at CFPB: State Farm Bank gave credit reporting agencies wrong info on customers, never corrected it, ruined credit scores, & Mulvaney sentenced them to... promise to not do it again. $0.00 fine, $0.00 restitution. https://t.co/F36bBIRTa1 — David Dayen (@ddayen) December 7, 2018

.⁦@SenatorTimScott⁩ claps back at WSJ on judicial nominees: “we should stop bringing candidates with questionable track records on race before the full Senate for a vote.”

https://t.co/HvMuiBlSfW — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 7, 2018

Once Don Jr. gets indicted MAGAs will compare Trump to God by saying “for he so loved his country, he sacrificed his firstborn son” or some shit. I am frighteningly serious. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 7, 2018

CBS News visited the Mishqafah camp in southern Yemen that houses roughly 2,500 people, all of whom fled fighting elsewhere in the country https://t.co/IpZXCS8I6V pic.twitter.com/El2SiPUaXd — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2018

Zinke's new national parks advisory board is way more white, male & filthy rich than the past board. Lots of GOP donors but no scientists. By @Dino_Grandoni & @Eilperin on @PowerPost https://t.co/4vNb2jbtvM — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) December 7, 2018

Gary Cohen, former CEO Goldman Sachs addressing new members of Congress today: "You guys are way over your head, you don't know how the game is played."



No Gary, YOU don't know what's coming - a revolutionary Congress that puts people over profits. https://t.co/ZLML2qzAW6 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 6, 2018

“It feels to me like a very emotionally needy moment that’s making use of Bush’s reputation to serve a purpose. It’s become a mourning for decency,” said one Yale history professor. https://t.co/049M4tH6v1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 7, 2018

"Arguing that women are just naturally better at caretaking or domestic work has become a clever way to shirk living up to progressive values while claiming you are simply complimenting women on their stellar ironing skills," @JessicaValenti writes. https://t.co/vXgMf097Tp — Medium (@Medium) December 7, 2018

“They’re Beginning to Think About Whether Mike Pence Should Be Running Again”: As the Mueller Fire Nears, Trump Ponders Jettisoning His Loyal V.P. New polling, and the Nick Ayers-John Kelly subplot, are feeding doubts about Pence and 2020. https://t.co/SydKikXcsA — Debbie (@Dangchick1) December 7, 2018

Well sir, the floor of Congress is going to look like America...



And you’re gonna have to just deal 😂 https://t.co/mHQzj34ZTn — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 7, 2018

Former Republican congressman David Jolly makes brutal point about the GOP Senate and Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/7NOtzhfSGt #resist #resistance — Curtis Taber (@CurtisTaber2) December 7, 2018

Private prison company GEO Group funded Trump's election and then Trump's administration returned the favor. https://t.co/2e3qLPVQoo — Adam Smith (@asmith83) December 7, 2018

Great story on the inner workings of troll chats. Note that most of the banned accounts reference we're posing as Democrats. https://t.co/7fQe6NnS6h — Dirk Schwenk (@DirkSchwenk) December 7, 2018

“Methadone & bupe do not work for everyone and we need all the tools we can get,” ⁦@LeoBeletsky⁩ said. Regarding heroin assisted treatment, “The question isn’t should we do this, but why aren’t we doing this already.” https://t.co/1eTd8JirpT — Jonathan Giftos, MD (@JonGiftosMD) December 7, 2018

“Newark must not become another Brooklyn,” mayor @rasjbaraka said, announcing efforts to protect residents from effects of gentrification. “What we’re trying to do is what hasn’t been successful anywhere in the country.” https://t.co/jJh4lnQPEQ — John Upton (@johnupton) December 7, 2018

As lawmakers, if we buy or sell individual stocks that our decisions affect the value of – especially when we have access to nonpublic information – we're cheating our constituents.



People put us here to look out for them, not pad our own pockets. https://t.co/VUXrqnGAcT — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 6, 2018

From our archives, 12/7/1938: Bette Davis's husband files for divorce, saying she reads too much pic.twitter.com/cd0CRiTzDe — New York Times Books (@nytimesbooks) December 7, 2018

And finally, an adorable palate cleanser!