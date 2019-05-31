Friday News Dump: Bill Barr Blows Smoke About Mueller, And Other News

Oh, what a week! It feels like it lasted a month, doesn't it?

If Mueller had written a report formally accusing Trump of a crime, you can bet your last dollar Barr would have blocked its release or transmission to Congress on grounds that it was unfair to accuse him absent an indictment. https://t.co/DjpcfRsXac — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 30, 2019

Barr makes this clear today: he didn’t simply misinterpret Mueller, he overruled him- “WE DIDN’T AGREE WITH THE LEGAL ANALYSIS..IT DID NOT REFLECT THE VIEWS OF THE DEPARTMENT. IT WAS THE VIEWS OF PARTICULAR LAWYER OR LAWYERS, AND SO WE APPLIED WHAT WE THOUGHT WAS THE RIGHT LAW.” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 31, 2019

To see the full contradiction between:



1. What Barr told @CBSNews: "We didn’t agree with…a lot of the legal analysis in the Report…So we applied what we thought was the right law."



vs.



2. What Barr told Congress in written testimony on May 1, 2019.



Here's the testimony👇 pic.twitter.com/tKS5hX1bQX — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 31, 2019

Brilliant. Hits the nail on the head.



from @NewYorker pic.twitter.com/59CIOSbaNN — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 31, 2019

Barr would have been slamming Mueller for unfairness had he said Trump committed a crime and I don't think his opposite criticism now is in good faith. But Mueller's read that the OLC memo prevents even an accusation is a novel theory and not an especially strong one. https://t.co/x4VkwrOYNz — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 31, 2019

Of all the things Barr said in his CBS interview, this is the most ridiculous on its face. He had the Mueller report for 48 hours before telling Congress he found no crime. pic.twitter.com/1Lj8TGYTps — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 31, 2019

Barr can't cite any evidence to back up his claim that the FBI engaged in "spying" on the Trump campaign, ultimately resorts to lamely claiming, "things are just not jiving." pic.twitter.com/hvsIqEM4xX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2019

Just in: The 2nd Circuit, like the DC Circuit, has agreed to expedite briefing in Trump's subpoena fight with House Dems (this is the Deutsche Bank/Capital One case). Briefing will end July 18, and the court will set a hearing date for soon after pic.twitter.com/8P2jGZnakD

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) May 31, 2019

One year after Trump imposed aluminum tariffs:

*American cos. pay 20% more for aluminum than global competitors

*No net job creation in the industry

*USA still produces ~2/3 the aluminum as Norway, and 1/37 of Chinahttps://t.co/J0ZCiWwWRC — Jim Tankersley (@jimtankersley) May 30, 2019

U.S. inflation picks up; slowing economy likely to curb rise https://t.co/P4FBMs7Weo pic.twitter.com/OAX13E0qSB — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 31, 2019

DEVELOPING: North Korea allegedly purged high-level officials – including at least one execution – after nuclear negotiations stalled between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, according to a report in a South Korea newspaper. https://t.co/kXfoxLGSd8 pic.twitter.com/7OjPFEAbtV — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 31, 2019

Recently I interviewed @DavidNeiwert for Ctrl Alt-Right Delete's Patreon podcast. It came out so well that @hopenothate has released it on their main podcast, free for anyone to listen. You can download & listen here. https://t.co/OZ61p5TXlE — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 31, 2019

New study confirms ordinary Americans got fleeced by the Trump tax bill https://t.co/fdewF1rxsl via @thinkprogress — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 31, 2019

Black families in Chicago lost between $3 billion and $4 billion in wealth because of predatory housing contracts during the 1950s and 1960s, according to a new report. (@WBEZ) https://t.co/YROmMaS5wl — NPR (@NPR) May 30, 2019

Reminder: the State can use the lamest evidence to put you on death row https://t.co/RPHu3ekhQc pic.twitter.com/pxEqCnvVi3 — The Open File (@openfilesite) May 31, 2019

"I’m just not going to help the Fox News executives raise money off my name.”



Sen. @ewarren on why she declined an invitation for a Fox News town hall: “I’ll go anywhere in the country — I want to talk to people — and find as many ways as I can." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/umTsirRMSr — The View (@TheView) May 30, 2019

Today @ewarren gets dragged for saying she's a capitalist, but when she launched her 2012 Senate campaign, she was immediately denounced by a tea party heckler as "a socialist whore." Her response to it foreshadowed a lot of our "economic anxiety" debate: pic.twitter.com/v3OUPfK30p — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 31, 2019

Here it is, from Republicans for the Rule of Law, and soon (in a shorter version) coming as an ad to TV set near you: Senior GOP lawyers on Trump's obstruction of justice. pic.twitter.com/BppTaRt6fH — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 30, 2019

List: The House Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry into Trump https://t.co/NkKG3Gaqr8 pic.twitter.com/VlzxG83SWR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 31, 2019

Big surprise: @LindseyGrahamSC was completely opposed to tariffs (like all Republicans) and now he is completely in favor of tariffs. https://t.co/VDTRxJKvKn — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 31, 2019

https://twitter.com/stevesilberman/status/1134459821581713409

Trump called Mueller’s team of professionals ‘some of the worst people on earth.’ I know it’s not even the worst thing said this week by the President, but still it struck me. This is what we now pass by, because there are so many other things.



My latest: https://t.co/4UEo0OJht3 — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 31, 2019

Watched the national spelling bee last night. The 8-way tie was amazing. Don't think any of those kids were beatable, so a fair decision. And congratulations to Scripps for giving them all first-place money, not making them share. https://t.co/c93A1QM1Gj — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) May 31, 2019

Ten years after abortion doctor's brutal murder, one woman carries the fight for reproductive rights https://t.co/OsX8c1SVDG — montag (@buffaloon) May 31, 2019

BREAKING: Officials in Randolph Cty, Georgia seek to shutter polling sites in scheme that would deny Black voters equal access to the ballot box.



This is #VoterSuppresion.



We defeated this SAME scheme in 2018 and officials are resurrecting the effort again. @LawyersComm pic.twitter.com/9QgQeJgREc — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) May 31, 2019

This quote from a Trump voter on the Mueller report shows how deeply right-wing media has warped its viewers’ reality https://t.co/C3dOLNfLqQ — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) May 31, 2019

At the shelter, I asked Dana where she hopes to be in 5 years. With no drama & a steady gaze she said “seen.”



She said her problem is “no home. But no home means u don’t count. You’re not a person to some people.”



Has me thinking what the world could be if we saw each other. — Kevin Ryan (@CovHousePrez) May 30, 2019

The universe’s first stars exploded in strange ways https://t.co/bwAVssfnlT pic.twitter.com/p0SNVxITkt — Scientific American (@sciam) May 31, 2019

And because life is hard and we all deserve it: A TINY BABY FROG.