Friday News Dump: 'You Are The Swamp,' And Other News

As the Orange One tweets this:
DRAIN THE SWAMP!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020
Plumbers are coming November 3 https://t.co/ngoIXbTk4u
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 8, 2020
#YouAreTheSwamp is trending this morning:
1. Michael Flynn opted to lie to the FBI.
2. Michael Flynn went to court.
3. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty.
4. Michael Flynn told the judge he knowingly lied to the FBI.
Michael Flynn is exonerated, my ass. He is an American traitor, and you are the swamp, Donald.
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) May 8, 2020
You understand that you ARE the swamp, right? The "swamp" is a term that refers to corruption in Washington, and you are far and away the most corrupt president we've ever had.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 8, 2020
You are the swamp
Let us not forget an impeached swamp rat at that. pic.twitter.com/XbzdwavVyC
— Jim (@jnick67a) May 8, 2020
Dude, you literally just picked one of your multi-million dollar donors w/ zero experience to head the postal service. You ARE the swamp. #Trump=Shrek
— Guerry Matthews (@GuerryMatthews) May 8, 2020
What makes this so ludicrous is that when you pull off a really “swampy” thing like springing Michael Flynn despite all evidence and two guilty pleas — despite all this — you chirp DRAIN THE SWAMP. Totally predictable. Hey Spanky, YOU ARE THE SWAMP!
— Andrew B. Myers (@AndrewBMyers44) May 8, 2020
Look forward to day that we see Trump sign a plea deal admitting he committed felonies like his BFF Michael Flynn did in 2017.
YOU ARE THE SWAMP!! pic.twitter.com/DLbG7LVbmR
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 8, 2020
***
Meanwhile:
House Intel has released 57 transcripts of closed-door interviews. Chairman Schiff says they show that Trump "invited illicit Russian help, made full use of that help, and then lied and obstructed the investigations in order to cover up this misconduct.” https://t.co/xXdZoIlME9
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 8, 2020
Alexander Nix confirms under oath that Cambridge Analytica reached out to Wikileaks looking for copies of the hacked emails prior to Wikileaks publishing them.
US House Committee investigation transcript: pic.twitter.com/R09K9eUAPq
— Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) May 8, 2020
Pentagon says COVID-19 infection disqualifies recruits, precedent for insurers in an ACA-free market https://t.co/7qdNn4dkXo
— zzelda01 Read my BIO (@zzelda01) May 8, 2020
The GBI has announced that Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 9 AM in Brunswick, GA. pic.twitter.com/dcmgyimySm
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 8, 2020
Trump tells Fox & Friends there would not be a Mueller/Russia investigation if William Barr was AG at the time.
“No, there wouldn't be. He would have stopped it immediately.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 8, 2020
A quote that will be much talked about.
President Trump said on Fox News moments ago: “I learned a lot from Richard Nixon, don’t fire people. I learned a lot by watching Richard Nixon.”
He added, “I did nothing wrong and there are no tapes in my case.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 8, 2020
Trump's Mother's Day message is bragging about how great the US military is. I'm serious! pic.twitter.com/Swe9vaVNUg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2020
Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020
I feel like it's still not properly understood that the push to reopen society isn't really about saving the economy.
It's actually about creating the *illusion* that Trump is saving the economy.https://t.co/iPQq4BkYAL
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 8, 2020
my latest—Access Journalism is Killing Us. https://t.co/jcV6IGJsLz
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 8, 2020
Deactivated my account bc I was so upset about the deadly (lack of) federal response to COVID-19, but the implosion of the Department of Justice with the Flynn dismissal has brought me back.
The once proud DOJ is now nothing but a political arm of Donald Trump.
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 7, 2020
Republicans are really good at denying & spinning & lying, but it’s hard to argue with numbers.
They snuck in over $100 billion in tax cuts for their millionaire friends in a #COVID19 relief package.
That money should be used to help the millions of Americans suffering instead.
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 8, 2020
Trump says more coronavirus testing isn't necessary for Americans and also Trump and everyone around him will now be tested daily
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 8, 2020
If anybody could intuitively grasp Trump’s ambition for how a justice system should operate, it is Putin. @jonathanchait writes https://t.co/PoSozuaL7K
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 8, 2020
Been writing up these job reports for 3 decades and I’ve never seen anything remotely this bad. Payrolls down 20.5 million. Almost a decade of job gains wiped out in 2 months. Unemployment spiked to 14.7% & all of this in a system with the weakest safety net of all adv economies.
— Jared Bernstein (@econjared) May 8, 2020
“Her remarks, first reported by the AZ Mirror, were not intended to be made public, said a spokeswoman for her office.”https://t.co/ruXV4GuCXT
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 8, 2020
Putting pantyhose over of a homemade mask boosts effectiveness up to 50 percent, new study says.https://t.co/PBGZhRjuie pic.twitter.com/B2iwwqbfAx
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 5, 2020
Trump did not express any sympathy or concern for the 20.5 million people who lost their jobs last month. Only concern for who would be blamed.
"It's fully expected, it's no surprise....Even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that," said Trump. https://t.co/iA4s4qI8Zi
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 8, 2020
You can donate here to @nlbmprez https://t.co/YKid9toyf4
— Mike Elk (@MikeElk) May 8, 2020
SPECIAL REPORT: Enabled by the Supreme Court, cops are increasingly evading accountability in excessive force cases thanks to the legal defense known as QUALIFIED IMMUNITY. Part one of our data-driven @Reuters investigation: https://t.co/aNGKLheCz2
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 8, 2020
Chicago-area man, 61, recovers from COVID-19; 'he was like superman' https://t.co/3C53bh1aJO pic.twitter.com/jELrsEhgJt
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 8, 2020
If you're interested in what's going on in this story this is a must-read 👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾 The agonizing story of Tara Reade https://t.co/yOpRRRhqfL via @voxdotcom
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 8, 2020
Nursing home workers at 64 facilities in Illinois were set to strike today to demand better pay and safety during the pandemic. They won without striking: management averted it by agreeing to PPE and higher pay. https://t.co/SB5YvnbA6o
— Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) May 8, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump claims he’s a “genius,” though he can’t spell, can’t punctuate, can’t do math and lacks geographic literacy, and even though his own appointees call him a “moron,” an “idiot,” a “dope,” and “dumb.” Now, God help us, he fancies himself an expert in virology. https://t.co/EHlOXW6qw9
— George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 8, 2020
But seriously, these two random Southern rednecks, waving pistols and a shotgun, roll up on you, an unarmed black man minding your own business on a public road, and start screaming for you to stop and comply with their demands, and you're supposed to what? Meekly surrender? https://t.co/dC39hrI8Bb
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 8, 2020
DEPT. OF WHAT A GOTDAMN WEEK, LET'S THINK OF NICE THINGS
Hey, hey, watch out!
we don't know what this thing is... pic.twitter.com/OIq03lBKfK
— Kittens (@kittensfolder) May 6, 2020
My daughters 7th birthday is coming up, and she’s not going to be able to have a party this year...she asked what it would take for her to get a puppy for her bday, I jokingly said 50,000 likes. She said let’s go! pic.twitter.com/RccWprJbGS
— Jason Young (@JYoungpoker) May 7, 2020
“Jaws” meets kittens pic.twitter.com/YD9qyx02k4
— Cats: Popular Pets (@CatsPopular) May 6, 2020
#FruitSnackChallenge Feat A Toddler Who Doesn’t Give A Damn Lol pic.twitter.com/DhKDWYSoBN
— #FieldsPartyOf5 (@TheNickFields04) May 7, 2020
"Educating a woman is educating a society." This coffee company is funding girls’ education in Mozambique one bag at a time https://t.co/HYMZyiQKLz #sponsored @GorongosaCoffee ☕️ pic.twitter.com/18EXqtrskH
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 7, 2020
Dogs are just amazingly smart! 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/2GFwWQF5jn
— The Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) May 8, 2020
A high school senior asked the Obamas to give a commencement speech for the Class of 2020 and now it's happening.https://t.co/x7Lydmtiuw pic.twitter.com/MJlDRp2lck
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 6, 2020
Father calls technical foul on toddler during an adorable argument pic.twitter.com/eX2BgyYiYK
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 8, 2020
NASA asked the public to choose its all-time best photos of Earth. Here are 17 of them.https://t.co/cToUb49Ydn pic.twitter.com/FrgS5HJDzk
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 5, 2020
Did I watch 3 hours of replays to find this? Yes pic.twitter.com/y9Y0SVnkgu
— Mich (@mmichelle_lopez) April 13, 2019
Toddler has the sweetest reaction when meeting a stranger missing the same limb as him
🎥: tiddbit_outta_hand / amysiesel pic.twitter.com/nUrgcleOUp
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 8, 2020
Guys, hang in there. Keep washing your hands and have a great weekend!