No, Bill Barr. We Will Not Let The Trump Regime Write Our History

Via The Daily Beast, here's Bill Barr at his sleazy, repellent worst:

Following the Justice Department’s decision to drop the charges against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr defended the reversal in an interview with CBS News on Thursday. “[The FBI] did not have a basis for a counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage,” Barr told CBS News, adding that a “crime cannot be established here.” Asked whether it was still true that Flynn lied during an interview with the FBI in 2016, Barr deflected: “Well, people sometimes plead to things that turn out not to be crimes.” Trump had previously hinted that he was considering a pardon for Flynn. After denying he was doing Trump’s bidding, Barr was asked how history would remember this move. “History is written by the winners, so it largely depends on who is writing the history,” he said with a sly smile.

Sen. Chris Murphy was aghast.

"The entire idea of the rule of law—that thing the Attorney General is supposed to be in charge of upholding—is predicated on the outcome of elections NOT mattering when it comes to the operation of the legal system," Murphy said.

Yeah, we get it, you canine piece of shite. (Barr, not Murphy.) Like most of history, you assume it will always be written by the 1% -- the people who were literate or had access to scribes, the people close to power.

As it turns out, Billy boy, the hoi polloi have since democratized the written word. And as ugly as that can be (hello, Twitter!), you will never write the history. We will.

Even as someone like Trump is constantly quoting right-wing conspiracy sites, there will always be sites like this who debunk them. Maybe you can intimidate the corporate media into backing off, but you can't intimidate us. And I promise you, we'll have the final word.

And what we're going to write about you will show you for the mean, grasping weasel you are. A behind-the-scenes servile courtier whose only real talent is your amorality, and your ability to bend over and ask for more.

You're a pathetic lump of lard (I don't mean to insult lard) whose repulsive sniffing after power is like a dog licking another dog's ass. We know that everything that comes out of your mouth is a lie.

We see you, Bill.

We will tell our grandchildren about the attorney general who worked to break our national justice system in the service of a Russian asset, the worst president ever. We will teach them to spit on the ground at the mention of your name.

Congratulations, you win.