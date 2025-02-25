Trump: 'People Are Saying It's Greatest Month' Of Any US President

Donald Trump is narcissism personified. The rambling exposé about how terrible life was the four years till he came back, then claimed some people say he had the best month for president in our country's history.

Cue up the laugh track.

Because of a compliant and spineless Republican lead Senate, they confirmed Trump's most unqualified miscreants as the heads of the SecDef, FBI, AG, NSA, HHS, Treasury, and DNI. That's not an accomplishment. That's a tragedy. The only thing he's done is given the keys to the presidency to scumbag Elon Musk to rifle through the underwear of every federal worker in this country.

It's a different time. But now we have it and we're fixing it. We'll fix it all up. We'll get it done as quickly as possible. And we've made a great deal of progress. People are saying it was the best month for a president in our country's history. I hope that's right, but I feel it's right. We've done a lot of things in a very short period of time, four weeks. As I've said before, it's my hope that my greatest legacy, however, will be as a peacemaker and a unifier. I want to bring peace, not war.

Trump's idea of a peacemaker means he only negotiates with the aggressor and also sides with their position and leaves the victims with no voice in the process. They are then forced to accept the fact they will receive no further aid from the United States of America.

As far as Trump's first month in office, it's been a horror show.

The only cretins who are saying he had a great month are his cult members who populate the airways in Real America's Voice, Fox News and all those insane self-anointed MAGA prophets and evangelical Christian nationalist podcasts.