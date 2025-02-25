Rep. Balint: Trump 'Is Sick' Siding With Murderous Dictator Putin

Earlier today on the House floor for their general one-minute speeches, Rep. Becca Balint torched Putin's puppet Donald Trump for siding with murderous dictators and our sworn enemies over our most valuable allies in his effort to rewrite the truth about the Ukraine-Russia war.

Last week, Trump had the temerity after hundreds of thousands of innocent Ukrainians have been slaughtered by the Russians, to blame Pres. Zelensky and Ukraine for starting the war against Russia.

Rep. Balint did not let that stand,

Mr. Speaker, Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine. That is the cold, hard truth of it. Vladimir Putin is the aggressor. And I stand here on the floor to say our president will not rewrite the past. Putin has mercilessly continued this war for over three years now, a war that has led to immeasurable suffering for Ukraine and a shocking death toll of both Ukrainians and Russians. And the region is awash in blood because of him. And now the United States stands with Russia and North Korea against Ukraine and all of our allies in Europe. It's sick. We are standing with dictators and against our allies. I never thought I would see the day when our president would be a puppet for a dictator. To my Republican colleagues, did you ever imagine that you would be in a party that stands on the sides of dictators or on the sides of a country who kills journalists with an authoritarian accused of war crimes, a man who assassinates his political opponents? Aren't you embarrassed by what you've become? It's revolting to watch my colleagues side with Russia because Trump said so. I yield back.

Republicans in Congress are just as guilty as Demented Donald for riding on the coattails of dictators, autocrats, and murderous scumbags like Vladimir Putin.

I love the words she used to describe them all: "Sick and Revolting."

And so they are.