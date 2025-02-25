Rep. Solnit Rips GOP After US Sides With Putin In Vote Over Ukraine

A Vermont Democrat ripped into Republicans yesterday after the Trump administration opposed a United Nations resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine – which aligned the United States with authoritarian regimes including Russia, North Korea, Belarus and Hungary.

Rep. Becca Solnit talked about the "cold hard truth" of what Russians did in Ukraine.

“Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is the aggressor, and I stand here on the House floor to say our president will not re-write the past,” said the fiery Vermonter.

And then she went after Republican colleagues.

“It’s sick. We are standing with dictators and against our allies? I never thought I would see the day when our president would be a puppet for a dictator.”

“To my Republican colleagues, did you ever imagine that you would be in a party that stands on the sides of dictators, or on the side of a country who kills journalists? With an authoritarian accused of war crimes. A man who assassinates his political opponents!

"Aren't you embarrassed by what you've become? It's revolting to watch my colleagues side with Russia because Trump said so.”

Amen.