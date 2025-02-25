Laura Ingraham Loves Her Some Neo-Nazis

On the Monday night edition of The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham waxed politically on how Trump's neo-Nazi style populism goes global after the hard-right Afd party in Germany did well, but not as well as expected, in their latest election.

Fox News host gushed effervescently over the rise of AfD.

Here's how they are described by the American Jewish Committee.

The AfD has been widely criticized for its antisemitic, xenophobic, nationalist, and even extremist positions and rhetoric. In recent years, elements of the party have even promoted Holocaust denial. Its members have repeatedly made inflammatory statements that target minority groups, particularly Muslims, immigrants, and refugees.

The MAGA cult fakes its support of the Jewish community to win elections and then turns around to support its biggest haters.

INGRAHAM: A bracing slap of reality hit Germany's political elites yesterday, when the Germany first party called AFD, alternative for Germany, came in second only to the Christian Democrats. And by the way, it's AFD's strongest showing in decades. And Victor, to see Macron, of course, today in Washington, he was the elite of the elites. And obviously, being very polite to President Trump, but that era is over in Europe. They're trying to cling to power, but Donald Trump is calling the shots, and Germany is going to have to wake up, and they're saying they want to be more independent. So I say, yay, I'm glad they're more independent, because it means we won't be footing the bill as much.

The hate group AfD gave the Fox News host chills of delight.

Every time Laura mentions the word "elites" she's trying to smear the left. Elon Musk is an elitist in his own category, and he helped promote the rise of AfD.

He and Trump are in no way populists. They are as elitist as the driven snow. Musk supports White nationalism and all its hateful layers while Trump and his MAGA cult support those same views along with Christian Nationalism.

It was the eastern block of Germany that mostly voted for this hate group.

If East Germany were still its own country, the hard-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which has been linked to neo-Nazis and is being monitored by domestic intelligence, would have scored a convincing win in the elections on Sunday, with nearly one in three voters there casting ballots for it. Only two of 48 voting districts outside of Berlin in the former East Germany were not won by the AfD. In a handful of districts in the east, the AfD got nearly 50 percent of the vote.

Fox News' Chyron says it all.

