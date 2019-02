This is how Laura Ingraham has decided to stay relevant to the Fox News bosses who have to find money to pay her salary, given the mass exodus of advertisers from her malicious, yet boring, television program.

"Hitler, just like Planned Parenthood, practiced and defended mass extermination."

There is a reason I refer to Ingraham as Ilsa, She-Wolf of the SS:

Via Mock Paper Scissors: "The Quotable Laura Ingraham".