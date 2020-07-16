Fox Guest: Online Schooling Is ‘Grooming Our Children For Sexual Predators’

According to Laura Ingraham’s guest, online education is just an excuse for teachers unions to covertly “sexualize our children" and "train them in anti-American ideology” with the help of the CDC, Planned Parenthood, and “Black Lives Matter, Incorporated.”

I’m going to guess that the Trump and Fox push to send kids back to school in the middle of the pandemic is not working out so well for them. But if Plan B is to scare parents into thinking that online learning will result in secret sexual and anti-American indoctrination, I’ll go out on a limb and predict that won’t push parents into sending their children into the classroom while the pandemic rages, either.

Media Matters caught Rebecca Friedrichs showing off her tinfoil hat on The Ingraham Angle Tuesday night:

FRIEDRICHS: The unions are using the closure of our schools as a smokescreen. Laura, here's why. Sadly, these unions are actually using our schools to sexualize our children and to train them in anti-American ideology. They do this with a coalition of over 180 organizations, including, sadly, the CDC, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter incorporated. It is shocking what they're teaching our children online through virtual learning. They are teaching our children to sext, to view pornography. They are hooking them up with online sex experts. So, what they are doing is grooming our children for sexual predators to use them. This is child abuse. I have an editorial about this tomorrow online in The Washington Times. People can read and learn all the details. This is one of the big reasons that unions want to keep our schools closed. Because they can't sneak these evil lessons past loving teachers who have no idea by keeping them virtual.

I’ve got an idea, how about a plan to let local education officials and medical professionals work together to decide the best and safest way to conduct school this fall?