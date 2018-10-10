Laura Ingraham Rewrites History: Lies About Trump's Neo-Nazi Charlottesville Comments

Democratic strategist Scott Bolden effectively forced Laura Ingraham to back peddle so far on Trump's infamous Charlottesville comments that she claimed Trump never even said some neo-Nazis at the rally "were good people."

Ingraham opened her show with a long monologue demonizing "the left" using trademark Fox News crazy graphics announcing, "Democrats are 'Agents of Mayhem' and 'Chaos Strain Infected Dem Establishment.'

Then she brought on Joe DiGenova and Scott Bolden to discuss her talking points.

Immediately Bolden said, "By the way, do you have amnesia? When Barack Obama was in office for eight years we had the Tea Party..."

The Tea Party protests were the ugliest and most racist protests we've ever seen before.

He then went on to blast Mitch McConnell who led the way with his obstructive behavior.

Right there he had me impressed.

Laura has repeatedly used the horrible shooting of Steve Scalise to paint the entire "left" with a violent brush. Laura ignores murders of Dr. Tiller and other attacks as isolated incidents that had nothing to do with the extreme and violent rhetoric towards the left and President Obama.

As the segment progressed, you knew Hillary Clinton's latest comments would come up, because Hillary is not allowed to talk anymore according to Fox News.

Bolden replied, "I hear Democracy. I hear those folks constitutional right to protest." He said the truth and facts on Kavanaugh's hearing were withheld and millions of women are suffering in silence.

And then he hit a home run.

SCOTT BOLDEN: By the way, your titular head of the GOP, the President of the United States is not only the most divisive but his unhinged statements, his statements about Nazis being decent people, him taking and ordering babies taken from immigrants -- LAURA INGRAHAM: No that's not, that's not what he said. BOLDEN: That's exactly what he said. He said there are good people on both sides. INGRAHAM: No. I think what he was trying to say and at the time I said --

BOLDEN: Oh, I can't tell you what he was trying to say, I'll tell you what he said. INGRAHAM: Scott, this is, I understand what you're trying to do. I'm actually trying to do an intervention for the Democrats.

Sure, we need Laura's coaching to help us win elections. But what Scott did was effectively hold Trump accountable for his disgusting words and actions that have been so divisive to this country. Ingraham had no real response other than to lie.

Laura Ingraham lied when she said 'that's not what he said,' when she knows full well he did.

To refresh your memories, after the Charlottesville neo-Nazi protest that resulted in the murder of a young woman, Trump said, "You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

And later DiGenova tried to cut him off, but Bolden bowled right over him.

More like this, please.