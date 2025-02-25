GOPer Rep To Laid Off Workers: It's All Part Of God's Plan!

For some reason, that did not bring them comfort.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 25, 2025

GOPer Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri is yet another meek Trump collaborator, who tried to placate federal workers who have been laid off by telling them that ... the loss of their jobs is part of God’s plan! It does not seem to be working. Via Mediaite:

After taking office last month, Trump named billionaire Republican donor Elon Musk to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which has been laying off scores of workers and freezing spending appropriated by Congress. Musk has claimed the pseudo-agency has “saved” $55 billion, but an analysis by The Washington Post found that this number is wildly inflated.

Musk’s power within the Trump administration and the mass federal layoffs have angered some voters, who have directed their ire at Republican lawmakers at town halls across the country. On Monday, Alford became the latest lawmaker to get an earful. “Just because you have a government job doesn’t mean it’s a lifetime appointment like a Supreme Court,” Alford said at a town hall in Belton, Missouri, according to The St. Joseph News-Press.

“So I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this situation to realize that we are going to get this economy turning again. There are jobs available. God has a plan and purpose for your life.” The line did not go over well with the crowd. “We don’t want your God!” a woman yelled while another exclaimed, “Our God is Christian!”

One woman understood exactly what was going on:

Ariel Mollhagen, who was one of the federal employees to be dismissed, attended the event. She was a probationary worker at the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“This is like breaking things that were not easy to build and will not be easy to repair,” she said.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) is asked by his constituents when he is going to start upholding his Oath of Office

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-02-24T17:37:52.592Z

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) after reading a question about Trump's immigration policy: Do you know Stephen Miller is?

Constituents: BOOOOOO!!!!!

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-02-24T17:57:05.242Z

Rep. Mark Alford, Republican of Missouri, currently on the receiving end of one of most hostile town hall crowds I’ve ever seen

Jonathan Shorman (@jonshorman.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T14:48:47.528Z

COLLINS: Would you vote for a bill that includes cuts to Medicaid?

REP. MARK ALFORD: I will vote for a bill tomorrow that has savings for Medicaid

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-25T02:29:43.764Z

He's scared. He should be!

