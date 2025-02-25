GOPer Rep To Laid Off Workers: It's All Part Of God's Plan!

GOPer Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri is yet another meek Trump collaborator, who tried to placate federal workers who have been laid off by telling them that ... the loss of their jobs is part of God’s plan! It does not seem to be working. Via Mediaite:

After taking office last month, Trump named billionaire Republican donor Elon Musk to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which has been laying off scores of workers and freezing spending appropriated by Congress. Musk has claimed the pseudo-agency has “saved” $55 billion, but an analysis by The Washington Post found that this number is wildly inflated.

Musk’s power within the Trump administration and the mass federal layoffs have angered some voters, who have directed their ire at Republican lawmakers at town halls across the country. On Monday, Alford became the latest lawmaker to get an earful. “Just because you have a government job doesn’t mean it’s a lifetime appointment like a Supreme Court,” Alford said at a town hall in Belton, Missouri, according to The St. Joseph News-Press.

“So I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this situation to realize that we are going to get this economy turning again. There are jobs available. God has a plan and purpose for your life.” The line did not go over well with the crowd. “We don’t want your God!” a woman yelled while another exclaimed, “Our God is Christian!”