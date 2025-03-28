Bannon Flips Out: Will Trump Be Put In Jail?!?

Steve Bannon hyperventilated to disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling during his War Room podcast that political warfare has started by the Democrats and judges who are going to put Trump in jail just like Bolsonaro was in Brazil.

Judge James Boasberg has put the fear of God into Bannon.

Bannon is demanding Speaker Johnson follow through with pressuring and attempting to impeach District Judges for not bowing to Trump's many illegal orders.

BANNON: The heart of the matter you saw today with this judge randomly, Eric, put himself at like 10 billion to one to pick up another Trump trial on, on being Commander and chief.

And then immediately ordered, immediately ordered the documents.

BOLLING: It's circle that randomly word, because if not, if there's any sort of like, Hey, wink and nod or God forbid, there's an email or Signal thread going back and forth, why throw Rico at them? Get Pam Bondi in here and throw corrupt, corruption, corrupt acts, Rico acts at them.

BANNON: We have to, I mean, this is what really the pressure president Trump brought on Merchan. Remember Merchan drew randomly in New York, the Trump organization case, a Weisselberg, then separately Weisselberg, his CFO, then Trump, then me, had me for two years.

Until the pressure on the public pressure started to come up about his daughter and the money. And then in the middle of the night on late, later on Friday night, 11 o'clock, he shifted it to another, another judge. That's the type of pressure we need here.

We are kidding ourselves if we don't think that Democrats are pulling all stops out to stop President Trump. To take the House through any means necessary. To impeach Trump, start the impeachment process in the first weeks of 2027 and God forbid we don't win in '28.



President Trump is going to prison just like Bolsonaro in Brazil.

People are sitting around still with the glow of November 4th, and in all the inaugurations and all the balls. We're at war and the things that happened the last 72 hours, if you don't understand we're in political warfare, you are, you're not awake.