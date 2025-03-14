Federal Judges Order Fired Federal Workers To Be Reinstated

A federal judge last night ordered that thousands of federal workers fired by the Trump administration be temporarily reinstated. Via NBCNews.com:

U.S. District Judge James Bredar in Maryland issued a temporary restraining order against dozens of agencies, departments and their leaderships across the federal government that had terminated workers as part of reduction-in-workforce efforts.

[...] The government has dismissed about 200,000 probationary employees — workers who are either recent hires or had taken new positions — since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The order comes hours after a federal judge in California directed that the departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury offer reinstatement to the thousands of probationary employees who were terminated last month by the Trump administration.