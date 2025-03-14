Federal Judges Order Fired Federal Workers To Be Reinstated

The order comes hours after a federal judge in California directed that the departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury offer reinstatement to thousands of probationary employees.
By Susie MadrakMarch 14, 2025

A federal judge last night ordered that thousands of federal workers fired by the Trump administration be temporarily reinstated. Via NBCNews.com:

U.S. District Judge James Bredar in Maryland issued a temporary restraining order against dozens of agencies, departments and their leaderships across the federal government that had terminated workers as part of reduction-in-workforce efforts.

[...] The government has dismissed about 200,000 probationary employees — workers who are either recent hires or had taken new positions — since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The order comes hours after a federal judge in California directed that the departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury offer reinstatement to the thousands of probationary employees who were terminated last month by the Trump administration.

Reinstate them all, say two federal judges.
www.politico.com/news/2025/03...
www.nbcnews.com/politics/tru...

Tom Sullivan (@tmsullivan.bsky.social) 2025-03-14T02:01:11.712Z

BREAKING: Judge Alsup orders the VA to offer reinstatement to all fired probationary employees, saying their terminations were "unlawful" directive from OPM.

Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T16:20:56.461Z

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Administration must immediately offer reinstatement to thousands of probationary federal workers who were recently unlawfully fired, a federal judge ruled Thursday. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/...

Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T18:21:13.107Z

NEWS: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to offer reinstatement to thousands of fired probationary employees at the Departments of Defense, Treasury, Agriculture, Energy, Interior and Veterans Affairs.

w/ @joshgerstein.bsky.social

www.politico.com/news/2025/03...

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T16:38:50.181Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon