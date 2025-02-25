The 'Tesla Chainsaw Massacre' Is An AI Data Grab Because Of Course

Told ya this dickweed was gonna do this:

DOGE will use AI to assess the responses from federal workers who were told to justify their jobs via email

WASHINGTON — “Responses to the Elon Musk-directed email to government employees about what work they’d accomplished over the past week are expected to be fed into an artificial intelligence system to determine whether those jobs are necessary or not, according to three sources with knowledge of the system.

“The information will go into an LLM (Large Language Model), an advanced AI system that looks at huge amounts of text data to understand, generate, and process human language, the sources said. The AI system will determine whether someone’s work is mission-critical or not.”