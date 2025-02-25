The 'Tesla Chainsaw Massacre' Is An AI Data Grab Because Of Course

The least surprising news of the day...
The 'Tesla Chainsaw Massacre' Is An AI Data Grab Because Of Course
Credit: screenshot
By TengrainFebruary 25, 2025

Told ya this dickweed was gonna do this:

DOGE will use AI to assess the responses from federal workers who were told to justify their jobs via email

WASHINGTON — “Responses to the Elon Musk-directed email to government employees about what work they’d accomplished over the past week are expected to be fed into an artificial intelligence system to determine whether those jobs are necessary or not, according to three sources with knowledge of the system.

“The information will go into an LLM (Large Language Model), an advanced AI system that looks at huge amounts of text data to understand, generate, and process human language, the sources said. The AI system will determine whether someone’s work is mission-critical or not.”

…and he gets to train his AI project. In the old days when your job was outsourced you had the gut wrenching humiliation of being forced to train your human replacement. Imagine training bits and bytes to replace yourself?

Everything that Skipping Dipshit Nazi Elon Musk does is self-serving. Everything.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon