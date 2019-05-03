Friday News Dump: Blatant GOP Power Grab Out In Open, And Other News

So hey, how's that constitutional crisis going?
Jim Comey thinks President Trump feeds on the souls of appointees like his AG and bends them to his will. But Bill Barr is doing exactly what he believes in and it’s why he signed on. This isn’t about a lack of “inner strength.” It’s a power grab. https://t.co/RhI3eCzgQI
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 3, 2019
This opens a narrow crack in DOJ’s armor shielding sitting presidents from criminal accountability. @rgoodlaw @AriMelber @chrislhayes @Lawrence @maddow https://t.co/rLHRxXsQ6Y
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 1, 2019
Dem senator demands Barr "recuse himself" from all Mueller-related probes in fiery op-ed https://t.co/sJAO7FKnYG pic.twitter.com/fPejrL9kBb
— The Hill (@thehill) May 3, 2019
What @chrislhayes said: this is not about legal niceties. It's about power. Democrats are either going to use the power they have or they won't. Democrats will either "meet maximalism with maximalism," or they shy away and let Trump rule unchecked. There's no third lane.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 3, 2019
This is, without a doubt, independent grounds for impeachment https://t.co/GqfH7UNjZc
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 3, 2019
Nancy Pelosi and her caucus are running out of options. The time to defend the republic is here and now. https://t.co/UYopWMcnoA via @CharlesPPierce
— Esquire (@esquire) May 3, 2019
Ah, corporate media, you never disappoint! Okay, you usually disappoint:
New @mmfa study: Major media outlets fail to debunk President Trump's false or misleading statements in their tweets 65% of the time, amplifying his misinformation an average of 19 times per day. https://t.co/8OV2FGddbn
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2019
I suppose there are some lines of work in which disgraced male sexual harassers can make a comeback, but political punditry isn’t one of them.
You’re discussing power, and that includes women in power. Your credibility is shot, your take untrustworthy.https://t.co/3hDEw1YcHF
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 3, 2019
Um, #MorningJoe booked 2 cis men to talk Trump's new regulation that medical providers can deny care if it they morally object. Is there some medical procedure for men that has been legislated constantly? No? Then by all means, let them talk about those who it will devastate↓ Story continues below ↓
— Lizz "Abortion AF" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) May 3, 2019
And sometimes you do a really good job!
Nearly a decade between 2 #Baltimore mayoral resignations amid corruption probes spurred by @baltimoresun investigations. So proud of @lukebroadwater @iduncan @lizbowie @TaliRichman @mercohn etc. Yet sad for #Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Jjj6CzIRct
— DougDonovan (@DougDonovan) May 3, 2019
NEW >>> Watergate investigators had the Nixon tapes.
Robert Mueller had Annie Donaldson's notes.
My latest, on a loyal lawyer and key narrator of Trump's worst impulses.https://t.co/X0F51QRHmW
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) May 3, 2019
Seems like this could be interesting:
Bill, Chelsea, and the @ClintonFdn are launching a new podcast, and I am terribly biased but I can't wait to listen. Subscribe and hear a preview here: https://t.co/Ym7VaPMFke
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2019
Breaking: Florida senate passes bill requiring those with past felony convictions to pay all restitution, fines & fees before becoming eligible to vote. This is modern day poll tax undermining historic ballot initiative that could block over 500,000 people from the ballot box
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 2, 2019
The little-known story of Major Taylor, America’s first black sports hero, who became a world champion during the Jim Crow era of 1890s https://t.co/xCHcPMpPNJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 3, 2019
I mean, you know, except for that thing where he banned an entire religion from entering the country. https://t.co/KUvGK3kkMG
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 2, 2019
President Trump has unveiled a new rule that will allow medical professionals to refuse to treatment people on the grounds of “religious freedom.” pic.twitter.com/CevdlFqmgv
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 3, 2019
Perspective | Holocaust survivors are dying, but their stories are more relevant than ever https://t.co/we3PsoFjzk
— Jon Kitchen (@kitchen5203) May 3, 2019
Humans are creating the third great extinction. If we don't change our ways 99.9% of critically endangered species will be lost & take the earth more than 3 million yrs to recover.
We have solutions to the #climate crisis, let's implement them.#GreenNewDeal #PanelsNotPipelines pic.twitter.com/xrEqlL4R0s
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) May 3, 2019
BREAKING: The @NRA Board approved $440k in charges for Wayne LaPierre to the nonprofit, including $200k for Ermenegildo Zegna suits in Beverly Hills and $240k for trips to Italy (he took his wife), Hungary (he stayed at Four Seasons), and the Bahamas https://t.co/4myqKoQXnp
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 2, 2019
More women than men voted in 2018 but the gender gap was especially pronounced among younger voters: a 5.8 point gap among voters 18-24 vs. a 2.6 point gap among voters 55-64. https://t.co/TDYNNZTTBh pic.twitter.com/luOvs89Z0m
— Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) May 3, 2019
The biggest voting district in the US came up with an answer to the growing national problem of aging, malfunctioning and hackable voting machines.
It decided to build its own. https://t.co/g1FSTvGKU5 (1/6)
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 3, 2019
Citadel hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin, who recently bought a NYC penthouse for $238 million, the most expensive home in America, tells an elite gathering in Beverly Hills that younger Americans being drawn to socialism are “people who don’t know history." https://t.co/MQoyF2CWV2
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 3, 2019
Happy #SpaceDay Here are 14 exciting events to look forward to for the rest of the year--from launches, to meteor showers, to TV premiers. @FastCompany https://t.co/gnQHgVEmyI
— Sean Captain (@seancaptain) May 3, 2019
Not an endorsement -- but I'd like to see him on the debate stage. https://t.co/dRuI9vLK4Y
— Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) May 3, 2019
“Humor writing” pic.twitter.com/k8PMvu82Ip
— Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) May 3, 2019
How I Stopped Getting Unwanted Attention From Men by Running For President: https://t.co/xTp8IUcif4 pic.twitter.com/rxgmco5ma5
— Reductress (@Reductress) May 1, 2019
In January 2017, the LaGrange Police Department became the first in the country to publicly apologize for a lynching.
The story lived on through word of mouth, almost exclusively within the Black community. In the white community, no one talked about it.https://t.co/tbAt8WU2Hj
— Rewire.News (@Rewire_News) May 3, 2019
Trump Administration Has Drastically Dropped Visas For Afghan And Iraqi Interpreters | NPR https://t.co/zy85OccXFf
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 3, 2019
Chuck Grassley said he got ACORN's tax returns for "legislative purposes," but Dems want Trump's for "political purposes."
"It’s black and white."
Former ACORN exec Bertha Lewis agrees: “We were black and they were white."https://t.co/lxOJYyUWJH
— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) May 2, 2019
Ken Jennings won $2,520,700 across 74 Jeopardy games in 2004.
Now, 15 years later, James Holzhauer is more than halfway to matching Jennings’s haul, in less than a third as many games.https://t.co/Zd1Hff1hm5
— Vox (@voxdotcom) May 3, 2019
More women than men voted in 2018 but the gender gap was especially pronounced among younger voters: a 5.8 point gap among voters 18-24 vs. a 2.6 point gap among voters 55-64. https://t.co/TDYNNZTTBh pic.twitter.com/luOvs89Z0m
— Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) May 3, 2019
And speaking of a political witch hunt, Catholic wingers are at it again:
“Despite the letter’s strident claims, the arguments advanced by its authors do not appear to make a legal, or consistent, argument against the Holy Father regarding the specific charge of canonical heresy.” https://t.co/LIORIBjmTS via @cnalive
— Ed Condon (@canonlawyered) May 3, 2019
Oh, climate change is still happening:
It's getting dense and frightening with each minute passing. #CycloneFani #Cyclone #CycloneFaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/XzZPhIKEDd
— Aman Pratap Singh (@ultimateaps) May 3, 2019
#CycloneFani Fani is not Funny..Take it seriously pic.twitter.com/X2dx9xDZ56
— CA N.L.Jha (@FCA_Jha) May 3, 2019
But cheer up! This little girl is just adorable:
— Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) May 3, 2019
Comments