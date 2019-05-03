Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Friday News Dump: Blatant GOP Power Grab Out In Open, And Other News

Bill Barr wasn't seduced by power. He's been in on the cover-up for a very long time.
By Susie Madrak

So hey, how's that constitutional crisis going?

Ah, corporate media, you never disappoint! Okay, you usually disappoint:

And sometimes you do a really good job!

Seems like this could be interesting:

And speaking of a political witch hunt, Catholic wingers are at it again:

Oh, climate change is still happening:

But cheer up! This little girl is just adorable:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.