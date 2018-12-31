Why Isn't Climate Change The Story Of The Year? And Other News

The most significant story of 2018 wasn’t Donald Trump or Robert Mueller. It was climate change. https://t.co/dzBSUs1UaB
Meet the Press Devotes Entire Show to Threat of Climate Change https://t.co/me2CxrLiDn
The majority of Americans believe in #ClimateChange and want their leaders to act https://t.co/sayE0rXttM
Ancient Baobab trees in Southern Africa are dying. Scientists blame climate change https://t.co/gdUx6e5LhJ pic.twitter.com/1jyXOdhkVO
Fighting climate change will destroy the economy — and more science myths that need to die with 2018 https://t.co/QxRlPOdRxw
A milestone – for the first time, an international agreement has officially recognized that #ClimateChange drives migration https://t.co/J1RO4bSzz7
Donald Trump's delay in fighting climate change is like America's delay in fighting Hitler: Jerry Brown https://t.co/5CEKSM0SKa pic.twitter.com/pNp4E5uvmv
And here's some of the other news:
Elizabeth Warren launches exploratory committee ahead of likely 2020 presidential runhttps://t.co/BhwI0ls8pM
Former @BarackObama finance director https://t.co/hdvaD6N4Ip
“Right now, I'm worried about whether or not I can make my credit card payment, whether I can pay for the electricity, get any food, pay the rent, whether or not I'm going to be thrown out onto the street. It's that serious.”https://t.co/LepGUGHVPh
"When journalists are under attack, democracy is under attack because we're the first line of defense." @MariaRessa, #TimePersonoftheYear and CPJ's 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Awardee. #CelebratePressFreedom pic.twitter.com/anJDP9xQui
🤔 @senatemajldr should explain why he insisted on obscuring evidence of Russian interference before the election... https://t.co/O9eJdQcf1j
President Trump claims he has not "abandoned" a concrete border wall https://t.co/qBOMgRSMqU pic.twitter.com/vwiTghZako
Our billionaire President is denying these workers the cost of living increase they have earned. https://t.co/rCgQ6IZT3I
For the last time, Nancy Pelosi is not the Speaker of the House. Until she becomes Speaker on January 3, 2019, she cannot convene the House, schedule a vote or open the government. Republicans control all three branches of government. The #TrumpShutdown is entirely on them. pic.twitter.com/4N1W16IIXF↓ Story continues below ↓
President Trump's acting secretary of defense will step into the role with no foreign policy or military experience https://t.co/Yp3XfvmyFQ pic.twitter.com/o21Hfo9L9G
2018 Was A Bad Year For The @NRA, And The Worst Could Be Yet To Come https://t.co/N27919fODK # via @HuffPostPol
Kellyanne Conway criticized @NancyPelosi for visiting Hawaii during the shutdown, while chillin’ in Florida waiting for Trump’s NYE party. Classic @GOP hypocrisy.https://t.co/JYQYTnQ2EU
The share of U.S. workers who’ve suffered financially damaging, employer-driven job separations after age 50 has risen steadily from just over 10 percent in 1998 to almost 30 percent in 2016, our analysis shows.https://t.co/Pu4wPGj4HO
We’ve had printing problems the past few days due to a suspected malware attack on Tribune Publishing, but we got these puppies out quick (via @AvajoyeWJZ) pic.twitter.com/xtOQWi55hi
And finally: Who doesn't love a New Year's baby?
As precious as they come pic.twitter.com/xhz1HrB9EA
