Gov. Jay Inslee Announces He's Running On Climate Change, And Other News

The Washington governor says he'll be the only candidate for whom climate change is the priority.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Thank God, it's a relatively calm news day. Only one scandal so far!

And Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is running for the Democratic nomination on climate change. He's got his priorities straight:

Not to rub it in, but...

And finally, something to cleanse the mental palate:

