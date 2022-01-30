Trooper Bragged On Fox Of 'Phenomenal Job Offers' After He Resigned

Back in October, Robert LaMay was a hero on Fox News for refusing to get vaccinated, and thus losing his job as a state trooper in Washington state. He infamously told Governor Jay Inslee to "kiss his ass" as he resigned, earning the love of wingnuts everywhere. But reality has a habit of getting in the way of fantasy and LaMay died on Friday from COVID.

Naturally enough, Fox News was only too happy to lionize him, as Laura Ingraham did on her show on Oct 19, 2021. Her interview with LaMay ending this way:

LAURA INGRAHAM: Robert, what's next for you other than being a celebrity now, what's next?" ROBERT LaMAY: "You know, I'm overwhelmed. I really am. I'm a pretty private person. And my son's in the military and I'm like, 'son, this is what's happening.' He goes, 'all right, dad, I'm going black.' We're just trying to put our feet on the ground and it's funny, we're very religious people, and we prayed about all this when this first started, you know, 'Lord, what do you want us to do? And what's our path.' "We've had applications out of state and all types of stuff, but Lord never really pointed us to one point. So we said, 'okay, maybe this is the fight.' Well, then that came out and it went viral and I'm like, this is where you want us to do right now. So I'm the spokesperson for thousands and thousands. I even say millions of people. I think there's 2 million people that have actually viewed it. It's been 99 percent positive from everybody. I think this is my path right now. There's a lot of job offers that I'm getting phenomenal job offers…"

Unfortunately for LaMay, however much he was able to cash in for his newfound notoriety it was all cut short by his untimely but not all that unsurprising death (except to himself, apparently). Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, as the saying goes. Robert LaMay won his prize on Friday.

Before he made all those media appearances though he was already taking to it with a religious zeal like it was his calling.