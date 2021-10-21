Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Washington State Rep Locked Out Because Of Failure To Get Vaccinated

Rep. Jim Walsh didn't/couldn't provide proof of vaccination so his key card has been disabled.
By Ed Scarce
12 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You might remember this doofus from earlier this year, wearing the Yellow Star of David to equate the Holocaust with vaccine mandates. Well, apparently he craves attention because he posted this video to Facebook saying "All WA House members who do not provide COVID shot papers have been locked out of Capitol campus buildings in Olympia. We are being prevented from doing the people's business--from representing our constituents--because of an "interim policy" that most of us never voted on."

Gov. Jay Inslee brought in a statewide vaccine mandate for all public employees that began October 18.

Walsh should consider himself lucky though. Others, like Washington State's football coach were not so fortunate. He was fired.

[Insert world's tiniest violin here.]

Source: Raw Story

On Wednesday, Republican Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh posted a video of himself complaining that he has been locked out of the state Capitol complex — because he has not followed rules about presenting proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Today I can't get in the John L. O'Brien Building," complained Walsh in the video. "Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn't open this door today. What's happened? Well, the House Executive Rules Committee has come up with what they call and 'interim policy' that prevents members from getting in the buildings on the Capitol campus if they don't present COVID vaccine papers. And I have not presented COVID vaccine papers. So I can't access my office, I can't access the floor, the main chambers over under the dome — I can't do work from the Capitol as a legislator in this state. This is unusual!"

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team