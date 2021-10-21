Washington State Rep Locked Out Because Of Failure To Get Vaccinated

You might remember this doofus from earlier this year, wearing the Yellow Star of David to equate the Holocaust with vaccine mandates. Well, apparently he craves attention because he posted this video to Facebook saying "All WA House members who do not provide COVID shot papers have been locked out of Capitol campus buildings in Olympia. We are being prevented from doing the people's business--from representing our constituents--because of an "interim policy" that most of us never voted on."

Gov. Jay Inslee brought in a statewide vaccine mandate for all public employees that began October 18.

Walsh should consider himself lucky though. Others, like Washington State's football coach were not so fortunate. He was fired.

[Insert world's tiniest violin here.]

Source: Raw Story

On Wednesday, Republican Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh posted a video of himself complaining that he has been locked out of the state Capitol complex — because he has not followed rules about presenting proof of COVID-19 vaccination. "Today I can't get in the John L. O'Brien Building," complained Walsh in the video. "Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn't open this door today. What's happened? Well, the House Executive Rules Committee has come up with what they call and 'interim policy' that prevents members from getting in the buildings on the Capitol campus if they don't present COVID vaccine papers. And I have not presented COVID vaccine papers. So I can't access my office, I can't access the floor, the main chambers over under the dome — I can't do work from the Capitol as a legislator in this state. This is unusual!"

WA GOP State Rep. Jim Walsh discovered that his key card has been deactivated, and he has been locked out of the Capitol and office complex for failure to provide proof of vaccination this week. pic.twitter.com/drkkGExkR7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2021