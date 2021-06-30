Washington State GOP Rep Wears Yellow Star Of David

This sickening trend among Republicans is repugnant, of course, but they keep doing it, seemingly oblivious to how offensive this is. I don't get it.

Source: Seattle Times

A Washington state lawmaker critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates wore a yellow Star of David at a speech over the weekend — a symbol the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust. State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, had the star affixed to his pink shirt during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church basketball gym on Saturday. “It’s an echo from history,” Walsh wrote on a Facebook page where a video of the event was posted. “In the current context, we’re all Jews.”

"We're all Jews."

The misappropriation of the infamous star symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — was criticized as deeply offensive by a local Holocaust education leader. “Our government is making an effort to protect their own citizens, not kill them,” said Dee Simon, Baral Family executive director of the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity, which works to teach people about Nazi Germany’s murder of 6 million Jews during World War II. “It not only trivializes it, it distorts history.”

Wow....



Republican WA State Rep. Jim Walsh wore a Star of David in protest of vaccine proof, saying that, "we're all Jews."



Wrong. My grandmother had to wear the Star during the Holocaust. She was tortured, starved & Nazis murdered everyone she knew.



It's not the same.

Resign. pic.twitter.com/Nm9PjYqF6j — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 30, 2021