Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Death Count: Unvaxxed Missouri Rep's Husband Now Dead Of Covid

Someone wrote on Twitter, "Sorry for your easily avoidable loss."
By Susie Madrak
Death Count: Unvaxxed Missouri Rep's Husband Now Dead Of Covid
Image from: twitter.com

A Republican running for a congressional seat in Missouri illustrates why she should be allowed nowhere near the halls of Congress. Via the Daily Beast:

“It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer,” Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh tweeted today.

[...] She has said she refused to get the COVID-19 jab because it has yet to be approved by the FDA, some of her friends had adverse reactions, and she’s remained healthy throughout the pandemic. She did not specify why her husband—Hartzler’s spokesperson—declined to get the vaccine.

Republicans, the Underpants Gnomes of pandemics.
1. Deadly disease
2. Vaccine
3. "Not in my body!"
4. Jesus will protect me
5. Death

Someone wrote on Twitter, "Sorry for your easily avoidable loss." Pretty much sums it up.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team