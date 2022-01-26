Cheryl Hines Condemns Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank

You know things are bad when your own wife has to come out and publicly denounce your latest bone-headed invocation of Nazism to describe COVID vaccination measures. This is what's called in the public relations world, "damage control." Both Kennedy and his wife are reaping millions from this anti-vax business they have going.

Source: CNN

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines has condemned her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Anne Frank, who was murdered by Nazis as a teenager, which he made during a rally against vaccine mandates.

Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines, invoked Nazi Germany in his screed against vaccine mandates on Sunday, at the Lincoln Memorial, and suggested that Frank was better off than Americans whose jobs require them to get vaccinated. He later apologized for the reference.

"My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," Hines tweeted on Tuesday. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

Kennedy was one of several speakers at Sunday's anti-vaccine mandate rally who compared Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the US to Nazi Germany, CNN Politics reported.