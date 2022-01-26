Cheryl Hines Condemns Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank

Kennedy's anti-vax comments at a rally have been condemned by just about everyone, including his own wife.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 26, 2022

You know things are bad when your own wife has to come out and publicly denounce your latest bone-headed invocation of Nazism to describe COVID vaccination measures. This is what's called in the public relations world, "damage control." Both Kennedy and his wife are reaping millions from this anti-vax business they have going.

Source: CNN

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines has condemned her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Anne Frank, who was murdered by Nazis as a teenager, which he made during a rally against vaccine mandates.

Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines, invoked Nazi Germany in his screed against vaccine mandates on Sunday, at the Lincoln Memorial, and suggested that Frank was better off than Americans whose jobs require them to get vaccinated. He later apologized for the reference.

"My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," Hines tweeted on Tuesday. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

Kennedy was one of several speakers at Sunday's anti-vaccine mandate rally who compared Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the US to Nazi Germany, CNN Politics reported.

His abject non-apology apology (you know the type):

And her response.

And as a reminder, Kennedy has a habit of doing this in speeches. From 2015:

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

