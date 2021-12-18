Notorious Anti-Vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr's Holiday Guests Must Have Requires Vax Or Negative Tests

Robert Kennedy Jr is one of the worst anti-vaxxers in the entire United States. He's basically built a multi-million-dollar juggernaut centred around misinformation and outright lies, all just to line his own pockets. So when invitations were sent out a swanky holiday party at his estate some were left scratching their heads with the request that every guest be vaccinated or get a negative COVID test before being allowed to come.

Source: Daily Mail

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house.

Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to undergo the same precautions he has railed against since the start of the pandemic in 2020, a stance that has been particularly lucrative for the 67-year-old son of civil rights leader Robert F Kennedy, according to a Politico report citing two people familiar with the matter.

When the news outlet brought up the hypocrisy, Kennedy blamed his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

'I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house,' Kennedy told Politico's Daniel Lippman.