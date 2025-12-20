C&L's Late Nite Music Club With David Garfield: 'Cold Shot'

David's remake of Stevie Ray Vaughan's hit with Joe Bonamassa.
By John AmatoDecember 20, 2025

David Garfield is an incredible musician and human being, and I'm so grateful to know him.

He has played with many brilliant jazz legends, but he is a legend all by himself.

A quick story. Many years ago, before I started C&L. I was on line at the Catalina Club in Los Angeles to see one of my sax heroes, Michael Brecker.

Suddenly, there was a tap on my shoulder, and it was David. I had met him before, and he invited me to sit at his table. Brecker had recorded on one of his records, so he came to see Michael perform and support his friend.

After the set, David introduced me to Michael, and I was star-struck. (I rambled on about saxophone reeds. Really.)

You can check out Garfield's tour info and more about his music here.

Open thread.

Discussion

