It was 50 years ago today, July 11th, 1969, that David Bowie's "Space Oddity" single was released in the UK for the first time. Timed to coincide with the Apollo moon landing it originally did not make the chart. Re-released later in the same year, it eventually went to #1 in the UK.

In 1973, the song was re-released again, this time for the North American market. At that time it became Bowie's first hit in the USA.

What are you listening to tonight?