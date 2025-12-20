Hope Is Coming For Oppressed White Men

Cue the Sarah McLachlan music.
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 20, 2025

Andrea Lucas, Trump's new bootlicker head of the EEOC, wants all those poor, oppressed white men to know that help is on the way:

I'm Andrea Lucas, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Are you a white male who's experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the EOC as soon as possible. Time limits are typically strict for filing a claim. The EOC is the federal agency charged with enforcing federal anti-discrimination law against businesses and other private sector employers. The EOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating all forms of race and sex discrimination, including against white male applicants and employees. Check out eoc.gov to learn more and read our one-page explainer about DEI-related discrimination.

Yes, those poor white men never get a break, as evidenced by all the complaints they've been filing:

Though White workers account for about two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, their discrimination claims make up only about 10% of race-based claims, according to data USA TODAY obtained in 2023 from the EEOC.

Well, the facts don't matter to Lucas. Now that she has a quorum on the EEOC commission, she can make sure the right white people get the help they need.
And it's not just for the working-class white people either. They're looking out for the really oppressed white wealthy people, too!

The broadside rippled across corporate America as companies accelerated efforts to scale back or scrap DEI programs that could put them in the president’s crosshairs. The rollbacks had a direct impact on the careers of Black Americans and the diversity of executive suites inside the largest companies, a USA TODAY analysis showed.

“I have to say it’s a bit hard for me to look at the state of the nation − white households with 9-10 times the wealth of Black households; white men comprising 74% of Fortune 50 CEOs, white people being 90% of law firm equity partners, Congress being 72% male and 74% white − and think that white men are at a systemic disadvantage in our society,” Glasgow said.

The report adds that white people outnumber Blacks in executive roles 12 to 1 and that women and other minority groups are losing ground in executive boards across the nation.

