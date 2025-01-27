Yambo Gives The Steak Knives Speech To Immigration Agents

I guess this is what he used to do with his kids when they weren't selling condos fast enough. I'm convinced everything he does, he's picturing himself as the lead in a movie. Like Glengarry Glen Ross, bludgeoning is the only way to get results. What if there aren't enough criminals available to make those numbers? Why, they'll turn them into criminals! Via the Washington Post:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been directed by Trump officials to aggressively ramp up the number of people they arrest, from a few hundred per day to at least 1,200 to 1,500, because the president has been disappointed with the results of his mass deportation campaign so far, according to four people with knowledge of the briefings.

The quotas were outlined Saturday in a call with senior ICE officials, who were told that each of the agency’s field offices should make 75 arrests per day and managers would be held accountable for missing those targets.* The four people spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal briefings.

The orders significantly increase the chance that officers will engage in more indiscriminate enforcement tactics or face accusations of civil rights violations as they strain to meet quotas, according to current and former ICE officials.