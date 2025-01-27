Yambo Gives The Steak Knives Speech To Immigration Agents

He wants those numbers to go up, because numbers are ratings and he has to be No. 1!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 27, 2025

I guess this is what he used to do with his kids when they weren't selling condos fast enough. I'm convinced everything he does, he's picturing himself as the lead in a movie. Like Glengarry Glen Ross, bludgeoning is the only way to get results. What if there aren't enough criminals available to make those numbers? Why, they'll turn them into criminals! Via the Washington Post:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been directed by Trump officials to aggressively ramp up the number of people they arrest, from a few hundred per day to at least 1,200 to 1,500, because the president has been disappointed with the results of his mass deportation campaign so far, according to four people with knowledge of the briefings.

The quotas were outlined Saturday in a call with senior ICE officials, who were told that each of the agency’s field offices should make 75 arrests per day and managers would be held accountable for missing those targets.* The four people spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal briefings.

The orders significantly increase the chance that officers will engage in more indiscriminate enforcement tactics or face accusations of civil rights violations as they strain to meet quotas, according to current and former ICE officials.

*Somebody's getting steak knives, and somebody's getting fired!

Setting quotas of arrests per day. You know what happens when you have a quota to meet? Scoop them up and let the court sort it out. They will be grabbing anyone they can. No proof of citizenship on your person? Too bad. That’s an arrest. Look “illegal?” Explain it to the court someday.

Fred Wellman (@fpwellman.bsky.social) 2025-01-26T22:07:04.339Z

With quotas, they may be far more likely to arrest the easiest ones to arrest and may start to arrest regardless of criteria that makes any sense. Carrying ID is wise, for everyone, in case they simply feel like arresting you, as ID might help you to eventually get home again if you get arrested.

Nicolaas Stulting (@nicolaasstulting.bsky.social) 2025-01-26T20:25:04.751Z

What made you start "getting political"?

It was when I heard about mandatory arrest quotas for police.

I asked myself 'why would the police need a minimum number of people to arrest? like a sales job? what is this, legal human trafficking?' it was the puzzle piece that made everything make sense

Alice I MarrowOchi 🕷️ (@marrowochi.bsky.social) 2024-11-13T07:52:00.312Z

Discussion

