Unidentified Federal Agents In Portland Grabbing Protesters Off The Streets

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests.
By Susie Madrak

Trump is no normal president, and sending unidentified troops into the streets of a major city to quell peaceful protests is highly unusual. What's even more unusual is they seem to be taking people into custody for no apparent reason. Via Oregon Public Broadcasting:

Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.

The tactic appears to be another escalation in federal force deployed on Portland city streets, as federal officials and President Donald Trump have said they plan to “quell” nightly protests outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center that have lasted for more than six weeks.

Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes related to the protests so far, while others have been arrested and released, including Pettibone. They also left one demonstrator hospitalized with skull fractures after shooting him in the face with so-called “less lethal” munitions July 11.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC, have been sent to Portland to protect federal property during the recent protests against racism and police brutality.

So far, the people they detain have been released. But this sure looks like an illegal attempt to quell constitutionally protected protest.

