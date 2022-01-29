WA State Trooper Who Told Inslee To 'Kiss His A**" Over Vax Mandate Dies

Well, he got COVID and you know how the story ends.
By Red PainterJanuary 29, 2022

Remember (ex) Washington State Trooper who quit his job because he didn't want to get vaccinated and famously told Gov. Jay Inslee to "kiss his ass" as his last sign off over the airwaves (see video above).

Well, he got the COVID.

(tell me if you have heard this before?)

And now he is dead.

Very dead.

From the COVID.

If only there was some free, widely available and totally safe vaccine he could have taken to prevent this very predictable ending? Alas, we may never know how the story could have ended differently.

WAIT. We do.

Up until the end, he was fighting...against the pandemic, but not how you think:

Anyhow, here is the announcement:

Please note that the announcement doesn't contain the word COVID or mention that he died FROM COVID. Just that he died. Blah blah. Sorry to his family. Another member of the Herman Cain club and the F*cked Around And Found Out club.

Twitter had thoughts:

Darwin always wins, folks.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue