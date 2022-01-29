WA State Trooper Who Told Inslee To 'Kiss His A**" Over Vax Mandate Dies

Remember (ex) Washington State Trooper who quit his job because he didn't want to get vaccinated and famously told Gov. Jay Inslee to "kiss his ass" as his last sign off over the airwaves (see video above).

Well, he got the COVID.

(tell me if you have heard this before?)

And now he is dead.

Very dead.

From the COVID.

If only there was some free, widely available and totally safe vaccine he could have taken to prevent this very predictable ending? Alas, we may never know how the story could have ended differently.

WAIT. We do.

Up until the end, he was fighting...against the pandemic, but not how you think:

LaMay was on a tour fighting the “pandemic agenda” before being hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/3YXQ2XHwl6 — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) January 24, 2022

Anyhow, here is the announcement:

Robert LaMay, the ex-Washington state trooper who said the governor could “kiss his ass” over the state’s vaccine mandate, has died



He was reportedly battling COVID and unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/HMOmR5wkq0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2022

Please note that the announcement doesn't contain the word COVID or mention that he died FROM COVID. Just that he died. Blah blah. Sorry to his family. Another member of the Herman Cain club and the F*cked Around And Found Out club.

Twitter had thoughts:

GOP new campaign slogan is "Make Natural Selection Great Again" — Ardhen (@Ardhen26) January 29, 2022

When one fucks around...one finds out — Goodfellow (@Goodfellow_9) January 29, 2022

He died doing what he loved most: owning the libs. May many more like him be similarly blessed. 🙌 — Monica E Barry (@Laureatezoi) January 29, 2022

Darwin always wins, folks.