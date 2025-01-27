Jim Dave Vance Is Mad That Yambo's Not Getting Credit For EOs

Margaret Brennan wanted Jim Dave Vance to tell her which of Yambo's magical Executive Disorders had anything to do with the price of eggs. Via the Daily Beast:

“You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked in direct terms.

“We have done a lot, and there have been a number of executive orders that have already caused jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices,” Vance said without explaining what exactly the Trump administration had done in its first week.

“More capital investment, more job creation in our economy is one of the things that’s going to drive down prices for all consumers, but also raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things that they need,” he continued.

“So future prices aren’t going to come down?” Brennan interrupted.

“Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time, right?” Vance said. “The president has been president for all of five days. I think that in those five days, he’s accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years."