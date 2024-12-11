Government Of The Billionaires, By The Billionares, And For The Billionaires

This is not what Abraham Lincoln had in mind.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 11, 2024

On his Truth Social platform earlier, Demented Don put the country up for sale.

Money talks, democracy walks.

A government of oligarchs that will exist to solely serve the interests of oligarchs while distracting working people with culture wars. And people can complain all they want about a Trump screenshot. I almost never post any here and this is important so just block me instead of whining.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T19:36:51.430Z

If you got enough money then permits and approvals are guaranteed without any scrutiny, and it'll happen faster if it fucks over climate change under the new regime. And what does it really mean to "invest 1 billion in the United States"? Bribing Trump? Is it just an outright bribe solicitation?

Trump shat on Lincoln's greatest words from his Gettysburg Address.

"-- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Donald Trump is selling off the soul of the nation, one piece at a time.

