White House Officials Worried Daddy Will Be Mad They Told On Him

Morning Joe's Willie Geist talked about new reporting that White House officials, past and present, are worried about Trump's wrath if their names are attached to their testimony.

"Joining us now with more detail, national political reporter for NBC News, Carol Lee. We get to the heart of the reason many people don't want to see the Mueller report out, because their names are all over it," Geist said. "Who are we talking about?"

She said officials were told to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

"Look, we were told the only thing to do is go in and tell the truth or otherwise risk perjury charges. Now it's coming out and is my name going to be in there, or is it going to be like a Bob Woodward book kind of thing where you can kind of figure out exactly who said what and what the different sources are? And then basically they're all just worried about the president's wrath, that he and his allies are going to come down on them and whether it's through Twitter or Fox News, criticize them. There's a lot of anxiety," she said.

"That's why they're worried -- that they won't be redacted?"

"Yes. A couple of people said there's not so much things that we can't imagine what the president would have said or done. It's just more of the kind of things that we already know that will be new, and that will be able to be ascribed to certain people. Because in certain situations, it could be it's just the president and one other person, and then it's completely obvious who then went and told," she said.

And Daddy gets very angry if you tell.