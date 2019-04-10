Politics
WATCH LIVE: AG Barr Faces Senate Committee

It's the Senate's turn to question Attorney General William Barr, who testifies before members of the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.
By Frances Langum

