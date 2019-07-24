WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller Testifies To Congress

Via the House Judiciary Committee website:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced an agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to reschedule his public testimony for Wednesday, July 24, at which time Special Counsel Mueller has agreed to appear for an extended period of time. This will allow the American public to gain further insight into the Special Counsel’s investigation and the evidence uncovered regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Chairmen Nadler and Schiff released the following joint statement:

“We are pleased to announce that Special Counsel Mueller will provide additional public testimony when he appears before our committees. At his request, we have agreed to postpone the hearing for one week, until July 24, at which time Mr. Mueller will appear in public before the House Judiciary Committee followed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“The House Judiciary Committee will convene on July 24 at 8:30 am with Special Counsel Mueller testifying in public for three hours. After a brief break, the House Intelligence Committee will convene for additional public testimony beginning at 12:00 pm. All members—Democrats and Republicans—of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public, and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation uncovered.”