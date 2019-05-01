Bill Barr Admits He Told The White House About Some Of The 12 Secret Mueller Cases

Senator Blumenthal really nailed Bill "Cover-up" Barr on numerous points, but the most explosive one was when Barr hemmed and hawwed about whether he had spoke with Donald Trump or anyone else in the White House about the 12 investigations that have not been made public yet. And wow, Barr refused to answer....or he answered in a way that left it pretty clear that he *DEFINITELY SPOKE WITH THE WHITE HOUSE* about on-going investigations.

BLUMENTHAL: So I think that your credibility is undermined within the department, in this committee, and with the American people, and I want to ask you whether on those remaining investigations, the 12 to 14 investigations, whether you have had any communication with anyone in the White House.

BARR: No.

BLUMENTHAL: And will you give us an ironclad commitment that you will in --

BARR: I'm not sure -- the laundry list of investigations, but I certainly haven't talked the substance or been directed to do anything on any of the cases.

BLUMENTHAL: Well, let me give you an opportunity to clarify. Have you had any conversations with anyone in the White House about those ongoing investigations that were spawned or spun off by --

BARR: I don't recall having any discussion on the investigation.

BLUMENTHAL: Have you had any non-substantive discussions.

BARR: It's possibly that the name of a case was mentioned.

BLUMENTHAL: And have you provided information about any of those ongoing investigations? Any information whatsoever?

BARR: I don't recall, no.

BLUMENTHAL: You don't recall?

BARR: I don't recall providing any --

BLUMENTHAL: Wouldn't you recall whether you gave information to somebody in the White House about an ongoing criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York or the Eastern District of New York or the Eastern District of Virginia or the Department of Justice?

BARR: I just don't recall providing any substantive information about a case.

BLUMENTHAL: Is there anything that would refresh your recollection?

BARR: If I -- probably looked over a list of cases and it. But I don't recall -- you know what those investigations are.

BLUMENTHAL: We've discussed them at your confirmation hearing, correct?

BARR: I think there are 12 or 18 cases, right?

BLUMENTHAL: You don't know what those investigations are?

BARR: I do, generally, but I can't remember each --

BLUMENTHAL: Let me ask you one last time. You can't recall whether you have discussed those cases with anyone in the White House, including the President of the United States?

BARR: My recollection is I have not discussed those --

BLUMENTHAL: --but you don't recall for sure?

BARR: I can say very surely, I did not discuss the substance of anything.

BLUMENTHAL: Will you recuse yourself from those investigations?

BARR: No.